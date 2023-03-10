Garry has some streaming advice: "Many SBS series (free and only one minute ad breaks) also appear on other paid services. In fact there are way more programs available than we could possibly watch. But just try cancelling. It is incredibly tricky, for example on Amazon there are many other subscription services available, all mixed in with new shows. Accidentally click a show and next you are on a seven-day or 30-day trial which ticks over onto a debit to your Amazon account before you even realise. I have made at least three attempts to cancel but no luck yet. I know of people who have deliberately cancelled their credit or debit card just to stop their unwanted subs."