So many still admire the old bastard it's a wonder he hasn't been sainted. How they gush and swoon over the man's genius. How they rhapsodise about the courageous visionary who remade the modern world, bringing us closer together while allowing us to live further apart.
But there's no escaping another truth. Henry Ford, the inventor of the affordable automobile and the man who helped wrap the planet in bitumen, was also a skilled practitioner in the ancient art of workplace bastardry.
Ford, who revolutionised manufacturing with his mass assembly lines, had a slave-owner's view of his workforce that strongly resonates in these post-pandemic times as more and more companies demand their employees return to the office.
Upstanding, teetotalling, pious old Henry just couldn't trust his workers. They were lazy, undisciplined and, bewilderingly, hated the long and perilous shifts in his factories. Plagued by enormous staff turnover, Ford doubled the minimum wage. The catch? Workers had to meet standards set by the Ford Motor Company's Sociological Department.
Private investigators arrived unannounced at employee homes to investigate a family's finances, the condition of their house, even the status of their marital relationships. Bins were inspected to judge alcohol consumption. Failure to match Ford's vision of an ideal worker could result in a salary cut or an interrogation from his "Service Department" - a private police force with street thugs and a former Sicilian mafia boss on its payroll.
Little wonder Adolf Hitler, no slouch in the control freak business, proudly displayed a life-sized portrait of Ford, a fellow anti-Semite, on his office wall.
Modern companies don't need such totalitarian measures. Technology does it for them; surveillance software measures how long an office worker spends on the phone, to the sales they strike, the emails they send and the amount of data they process. Just ask those unfortunate workers at Amazon's "fulfillment centres" who require a stopwatch to empty their bladders.
Trust and control issues - the refuge of the insecure boss and the province of the sycophantic middle manager - remain in full swing.
"All the COVID stay-at-home stuff has tricked people into thinking that you don't actually need to work hard," announced Elon Musk last year as he demanded workers at Tesla and Twitter return to the office.
How refreshingly original - another megalomaniacal billionaire drunk on the fumes of his own personality cult, unable to contain his disdain for those undisciplined servants of his lounging at home in their underpants and pretending to work while binge watching TV and clogging their indolent bodies with processed foods.
Unfortunately for Musk and others who say data always beats a human hunch, science doesn't back them up.
The pandemic was a boon for sociologists. Countless studies are unequivocally disproving the claim that productivity slumps when workers are not chained to their cubicle. Flexible working arrangements clearly boost worker satisfaction and efficiency while encouraging higher employee retention rates and staff engagement.
Many occupations from plumbers to surgeons obviously cannot work remotely. Still, you don't need to be a belligerent billionaire with a God complex to calculate how flexibility for many is a more productive experience than commuting endless hours, only to be trapped at the coffee machine by Brian, the dandruff-afflicted office bore, or being hauled into an hours-long "staff engagement" meeting chaired by another management lackey spewing the latest nonsensical corporate jargon.
Yet "productivity paranoia" - a term coined by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella - is growing. A survey of a thousand US managers last year found a third wanted employees back in the office full-time because they were more motivated when under the constant supervision of a superior.
That, surely, is what this debate is really about - power and control; those blunt instruments so beloved by Henry Ford and which, unsurprisingly, eventually failed him.
In the late 1920s Ford attempted to overcome Britain's monopoly on rubber by negotiating a 2.5 million-acre, tax-free grant from the Brazilian government. Plantations of rubber trees would provide the powerful industrialist with cheaper tyres and more affordable cars.
But the official township of Fordlandia was a disaster. Ford's dutiful American managers imposed his usual rules - no alcohol, tobacco or even the playing of soccer - while conducting regular house-to-house inspections. Combined with inhumane work conditions the local workers soon rebelled. Not a single piece of rubber made it back to Ford's factories.
These days Fordlandia is an overgrown backwater best avoided. Just like, for so many, those rows of cubicles and glass-walled offices to which their insecure bosses so desperately want them to return.
THEY SAID IT: "People are more productive working at home than people would have expected. Some people thought that everything was just going to fall apart, and it hasn't." - Mark Zuckerberg
YOU SAID IT: Discretionary spending hit as inflation and interest rates bite. But the haircut is non-negotiable.
Benjamin says: "Sure, everyone wants to be forever 21, but when you have to drop eating out, coffee, and start shopping at Aldi, it's cries of concern about cutting nearly the entire discretionary budget. Perhaps it's a good thing we readily accept higher quality of life levels, and fight tooth and nail when it drops, but we've been through these trenches before in our 20s, so surely we can do it again. It seems like people forget that we spent our 20s living this exact lifestyle of temperance due to low income and high expenses."
The hairdresser appointments will stay, says Rose: "We are carrying on as usual, no streaming services or paid apps, no meat in our diet, but like you, we need haircuts. The price has crept up and it now costs $84 for two haircuts. The hairdresser does a great job and his fee is part of our budget."
Garry has some streaming advice: "Many SBS series (free and only one minute ad breaks) also appear on other paid services. In fact there are way more programs available than we could possibly watch. But just try cancelling. It is incredibly tricky, for example on Amazon there are many other subscription services available, all mixed in with new shows. Accidentally click a show and next you are on a seven-day or 30-day trial which ticks over onto a debit to your Amazon account before you even realise. I have made at least three attempts to cancel but no luck yet. I know of people who have deliberately cancelled their credit or debit card just to stop their unwanted subs."
Larissa says: "The Echidna is cutting back on discretionary spending including red meat protein, he says. I can only conclude that fish (if he means 'fresh fish') must cost a whole lot less where the Echidna shops than it does for me. Perhaps it's due to me living inland but good red meat is nearly always cheaper per kilogram than most fresh fish on offer where I do the groceries! Just saying..." Most of the fish in the Echidna household, sadly, is frozen.
Erik mastered a new skill during the lockdown: "When the pandemic hit in 2020 and barbers had to close down, I bought some hair clippers and learned to cut my own hair. I've been doing it ever since and no one seems to notice. And no, it's not a Number 1. I leave enough for a part."
David says: "It's getting harder. My wife and I are retired. Our money buys less. We also live in the regions but own a rented house in Sydney. The lease came up for renewal and we kept the rent the same. We don't want to further contribute to the housing crisis. But what really gets to me is the number of empty shops in the towns around us. Most are owned by people in Sydney or other large cities and they're happy to promote them at exorbitant rents which negate locals from leasing them for small businesses while in turn benefiting from tax concessions. This also applies to residential properties with rents going through the roof and many locals now unable to afford to live where they've been all their lives. Just not good enough."
Garry Linnell is one of Australia’s most experienced journalists. He has won several awards for his writing, including a Walkley for best feature writing. He writes a weekly column for ACM and the Echidna.
