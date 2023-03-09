Anthony Albanese, who is promoting his visit to India as an historic event for both nations, is largely correct in his assessment of the opportunities the subcontinent represents.
That said, while India is rightly billed as the world's largest democracy, generalising about a nation of 1.4 billion people spread over almost three million square kilometres and with dozens of official and unofficial languages is risky.
India is a world within itself. It is home to many religions, cultures and ethnic groups which don't always get along.
Economic development, while accelerating, is coming off a low base. As was the case with China 30 and 40 years ago, it is concentrated in specific areas.
Almost two thirds of the young population - the median age is 28.7 years - live in the hinterland. Village life, with its strong roots in custom and tradition, is the norm for almost a billion people.
The cities, by contrast, are bursting. Six have more than 10 million people. New Delhi has 33 million alone.
The richest of the rich and the poorest of the poor live very different lives. The acute deprivation at the bottom of the economic pyramid beggars belief.
India is a nation of many contradictions rising to the challenge of lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty. While progress has been made the country has a long way to go.
While it is true there are significant commercial opportunities for Australian business, India's place in global economic order can't be ignored.
The gross domestic product in 2021 of $US3.176 trillion was barely twice that of Australia's $US1.553 trillion despite a population gap well in excess of 1.36 billion people. It lags far behind China's $US17.73 trillion dollar GDP and the US's $23.2 trillion.
The government's task is made harder by religious tensions, vestiges of the caste system and the active presence of terrorist groups including offshoots of ISIS, al-Qaeda and the Mujahedeen.
The human rights record is problematic, especially in terms of the treatment of women and girls. Allegations of torture and even extra-judicial killings by police and security forces are not uncommon.
The freedom of the press and freedom of speech have both suffered since Prime Minister Modi took office. The country, which continues to build new coal fuelled power plants, is the third largest greenhouse gas emitter in the world.
These potential points of friction are significant given the growing strength and importance of the Australia-India relationship. Any tendency to assume the Modi government "thinks just like us", and that because India is a democracy our interests automatically align, must be resisted.
While there is much common ground, especially on economic development and security, India - still a member of the Non Aligned Movement - does not march in lockstep with the West.
That was made clear when the Modi government adopted a much softer line with Moscow in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine than other members of the "quad".
While the rise of India, which has already contributed greatly to this country through its diaspora, is a positive for Australia the relationship needs to be handled carefully.
As is the case with China, cultural sensitivities and divergences of opinion need to be respected.
While human rights abuses and discrimination against women and girls and members of ethnic and religious minorities should be called out when they occur, it would be naive and counterproductive to judge every aspect of life in India by Australian standards.
