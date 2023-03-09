The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

India, Asia's sleeping giant, is waking up

By The Canberra Times
March 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad for the fourth Test match between India and Australia. Picture Getty Images

Anthony Albanese, who is promoting his visit to India as an historic event for both nations, is largely correct in his assessment of the opportunities the subcontinent represents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.