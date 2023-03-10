Jye Edwards had every reason to throw in the towel.
After overcoming years of debilitating Achilles injuries to race at the Olympics, his career looked to be on an upwards trajectory.
That was until he felt a twang in his left Achilles last February.
What's transpired in the past 12 months is enough to force most into retirement.
Hours and hours of rehabilitation, strength training, physio and doctors appointments. Each time Edwards thought he was out the other side, he suffered a setback.
It's been a frustrating year but an injection six weeks ago has Edwards quietly confident this time will be different.
"There's always little thoughts and doubts but I never considered retirement," Edwards said. "I'll have to be carried away from this sport. I don't think I'll quit until I have to.
"I have so much unfinished business in this sport. 2021 was my best year by far and even then I had 10 months of good training, two small injuries and it wasn't perfect. If I can string together a year or two, or even more, I'm excited to see what I might bring.
"There's nothing else I can see myself doing. I feel lost when I'm not able to train and compete, life just doesn't feel right. Hopefully that turns around and things pick up. I definitely won't be quitting anytime soon."
The latest injury has forced Edwards to watch a boom in Australian distance running from the sidelines.
The country hosted the World Cross Country Championships for the first time, with a mixed relay team claiming the bronze medal. Ollie Hoare then defeated an elite field at last month's Maurie Plant Meet.
Edwards, who trains with Dick Telford's squad in Canberra, admits it's been tough to sit out the major competitions, but said the injury has added more fuel to return to the Australian team.
"There were mixed emotions," he said. "I love seeing Australia do well, it's really great for running.
"I struggle being on the sidelines, I love competing. I'd love to be out there with those guys and running well.
"I went out to Bathurst for the cross country and it would've been great to be a part of it. I would have struggled to make the team but I would've liked to go to trials and compete for a spot."
Edwards recognises he won't be fit enough to race at the Australian Championships later this month, but isn't putting a line through his World Championships hopes just yet.
The 24-year-old hopes to travel to Europe in May and progressively build his way up to the Diamond League.
The goal is to eventually run a World Championships qualifier and force his way into the Australian team.
"It will be a tough team to make," Edwards said. "Ollie and Stew [McSweyn] are the two top dogs at the moment, so we're competing for that third spot.
"World Championships is the goal. If I don't get there, it doesn't change much. I will still go overseas and try run as fast as I can."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
