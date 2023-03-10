The Canberra Times
Zach Bates to make Super2 debut at Newcastle Supercars weekend

Chris Dutton
March 10 2023 - 8:30pm
Zach Bates will make his Super2 debut at Newcastle this weekend.

Zach Bates was flying sideways around a dirt track just a few weeks ago. He felt at home because, well, racing on dirt is in his blood.

