Zach Bates was flying sideways around a dirt track just a few weeks ago. He felt at home because, well, racing on dirt is in his blood.
Dad Rick, uncle Neal and cousins Lewis and Harry have all carved out careers in the rough and tumble rally world, although twins Rick and Neal did dabble in races on the road as well.
But Bates has a different dream. He'll be dodging the concrete walls at a "gnarly" Newcastle road circuit this weekend when he makes steps into the Super2 category for the first time.
He hopes it's another step in his journey towards a V8 Supercars career
"I don't think I had much of a choice, to be honest when it came to driving," Bates said.
"Dad did circuit racing, rally and Supercars, so it's definitely there [in the blood]. I've got some great people around me to lean on as well, no shortage of experience for me and that's awesome when I'm trying to get through the different levels.
"Maybe a few shortcuts of experience, and that's awesome."
Good judges in the motorsport world rate Bates as the next big thing in the V8 Supercars.
He has signed a deal to race with Walkinshaw Andretti United after finishing second on the Toyota86 series last year.
The 18-year-old still has to put P-plates on his car driving around the capital, but he'll be racing the clock when he takes on his first challenge at Newcastle.
The Super2 category is the level directly below the Supercars and helped launched Cameron Hill into a V8 driver's seat this year.
Bates is hoping to follow the same path, while his cousins Harry and Lewis have dominated the Australian Rally Championship in recent years.
"To have so many guys coming from a small place at the one time, we punch above our weight and it's awesome," Bates said.
"I love rally and I'd love to do it ... it's a crazy, crazy sport. But for me I'd like to make a career out of circuit racing.
"Newcastle is a crazy place to start, the track is gnarly. Crazy. But I'm looking forward to getting on track in the first round to see where I stack up.
"It's a step up into a quicker car this year. The racing is just as fierce, but it's a different car. It's a dream of mine to race Supercars, I've always wanted to do it."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
