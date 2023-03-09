The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Michelle Grattan | Josh Frydenberg could take Liberal leadership if Peter Dutton leads Coalition to loss in 2025

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
Updated March 10 2023 - 7:02am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of those closely watching the extraordinary legal face-off between independent Monique Ryan and her former high-profile staffer, Sally Rugg, will be Josh Frydenberg, who lost Kooyong to the "teal" at last year's election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.