Cameron Myers' phone hasn't stopped buzzing in the past couple of weeks.
Already one of Australia's most promising young athletes, the Canberra talent burst into the national consciousness with a stunning sub-four minute mile at last month's Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne.
At just 16, Myers became the second youngest person to break the iconic barrier and set a new age-group world record in the process.
In the blink of an eye, Australia had a new athletics superstar and Myers was in high demand.
The high school student has retained an agent to help him navigate the spotlight and ensure his focus remains on achieving results on the track.
Those close to Myers have been impressed with the way he has taken the increased attention in his stride and coach Lee Bobbin said nothing has changed for the teenager.
"I haven't noticed any changes," Bobbin said.
"He's getting a bit of media attention, people ringing him up asking for interviews and wanting to take photos. He's handling that as he goes.
"I don't know whether it's distracting him. His training's still been good so everything seems to be fine."
Myers will return to the track on Saturday night to contest the Australian 3000 metre Championships at the Sydney Track Classic.
The race will pit the teenager against seasoned veterans, the likes of Jude Thomas, Ben Buckingham, Jaryd Clifford and fellow Canberra talent Rorey Hunter.
The ACT will be well-represented at the meet, with Eddie Osei-Nketia also contesting the 100m sprint.
Having already claimed the Australian under 18 1500m record in January, Myers has his sights on the 3000m record.
The teenager needs to run a four second personal best to eclipse the mark currently held by Ryan Gregson and Bobbin is confident his charge will add another record to his growing resume.
"He's just got to get himself into a position where he is comfortable," he said.
"Some of the runners are capable of running 20 seconds faster than Cam on paper. The idea is to sit at a pace he can handle then hold on for as long as he can.
"The idea is to run a PB, it always is. With the calibre of runners in this race, I want him to do the best he can and end the race feeling as if he's given everything he's got.
"His current PB is 8:05 and we'd like to go under eight minutes. How far under eight will be determined on the night. It will be a good result for a 16-year-old if he can get under eight."
At 7:52.11, the Australian under-20 record is also in play if Myers produces a special performance.
The teenager won't be daunted by the prospect of taking on experienced rivals on Saturday night, the teenager spending much of the past year training with Dick Telford's elite distance squad.
The squad features a number of Australian representatives, including Hunter and Tokyo Olympian Jye Edwards.
While it took a little while to find his feet, the youngster quickly settled in and was able to match it with his older training partners.
It didn't take long for Myers to impress his peers and Edwards said it quickly became clear the teenager was a special talent.
"Cam's got that X-factor. For a 16-year-old he's quite mature and developed, there's no doubt about that. He's a smooth mover with a good head on his shoulders. He's not only mature physically, but mentally he gets the sport," Edwards said.
"If he can keep things going and push on through his teens into his 20s, he'll be a huge talent."
Given what he's seen at training in recent weeks, Edwards won't be surprised if Myers produces another special performance on Saturday night.
It's a name he expects the public will be hearing for a long time.
"To become such a star at 16 is phenomenal. I think we could see something really good on Saturday night," Edwards said.
"He can break eight minutes and do it well. It will be interesting to see how quick he can go, how far under eight minutes."
