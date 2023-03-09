Happy 110th birthday to you, dear Canberra

When interviewing Canberrans on occasions such as their 100th birthday or 70th wedding anniversary, they will often say they came to the national capital from elsewhere expecting to stay only a year or two before moving on. And, inevitably, that year or two turned into several decades, with that move somewhere else never quite happening. And they say that with a smile on their face, rarely ruefully or with regret.
More recently, the bright young things who are featured in the newspaper, are often Canberran born and bred, happy to build a family and career in their home town. Maybe they leave for a few years, for travel or experience interstate, but often they return, especially when they start having children. (The lure of built-in babysitters in the grandparents in Canberra is just too strong. Joking. No, not actually.)
So, I am from the former group. I moved to Canberra 23 years ago this month, also expecting to stay a year or two. But meeting my partner, having a family, finding my people, realising how beautiful it was in Canberra and how easy the lifestyle was, kept me here, probably the same reasons for many of its residents.
Like lots of Canberrans, I love the distinct seasons, autumn being the best. Obvs. The stillness and the quiet of autumn literally feeds my soul. The cool nights, the sunny days. Perfection. I also love the cosiness of winter, a time for bracing walks. I love the promise of spring and the bulbs pushing through the earth. Summer in Canberra? Not so much. But there's nowhere better on a hot Canberra day than jumping off the diving board at the Civic pool and then getting Goodberry's on the way home.
Canberra is a great place to live. And our city turns 110 on Sunday, formally founded and named on March 12, 1913.
Hard to believe the centenary of Canberra was 10 years ago and we're powering towards the next. (There were lots of good things from the centenary celebrations but memories of that dire One Big Day party on Lake Burley Griffin still trigger me. Remember that supposed fun activity of threading ratty pieces of plastic through a piece of metal fencing? Good times.)
But let's focus on the positive. A lot has changed, even in 10 years. A decade ago, the arboretum had just opened. Now it's hard to think of Canberra without it. Ten years ago we were talking about attempts to use Lake Burley Griffin more. The National Capital Authority has made great strides to achieving that, with practical changes, from the new Walter cafe and Marion function centre, to the Lights on the Lake event. Bunda Street has developed and created more of a heart in the city. Love it or hate it, we now have light rail, just a pipeline dream at the time of the centenary.
There is also always something to do in Canberra, whether it's Enlighten or Floriade, a show at the national gallery, the multicultural festival, a Brumbies or Raiders game. And, after the horror of COVID and lockdowns, the crowds are back. It was actually wonderful to watch hundreds of people spilling out of the Canberra Theatre Centre on Thursday night at the conclusion of events at the Playhouse and main theatres, the crowds descending into Civic Square which was alive with those illuminated creatures from Enlighten. Beautiful.
I was recently interviewed by a journalist in Canada who wanted to know about some comparisons between our national capital and his, Ottawa. One of his questions was about whether Canberra ever felt overshadowed by Sydney and Melbourne and felt the need to compete with them. Oh, my lord, how to set him right.
"Canberrans do get annoyed that some Australians and quite a lot of people from overseas do not know that Canberra is the national capital and assume that it is Sydney. But I think Canberrans have moved on from being worried about trying to compete with Sydney or Melbourne. They don't feel they need to," I told him.
"They used to get quite riled up about 'Canberra-bashing' - anyone criticising Canberra because it was supposedly too boring, was too planned, had no soul, was a city of roundabouts and not much else. But it's not so much a thing anymore.
"Canberrans live here, often, because they don't want to live in Sydney or Melbourne. Canberra is almost a secret and the locals don't want anyone to know how good it is to live here, because that will attract more people! If we can commute to work in 20 minutes and then, at the end of the day, be climbing a mountain in your neighbourhood with the dog by your side, while the sun is still out, the traffic jams and long commutes of Sydney and Melbourne don't compare."
READ MORE:
I wasn't entirely Polly Anna-ish about Canberra. I said there was still work to do on big issues such as affordable housing and accommodating a growing population in a landlocked jurisdiction. And the continuing battle to create a heart in the city centre. Although, I told the Canadian journo, it's in the Canberra suburbs where the real community and connection is found.
It would be great, too, if Canberra was a more walk-able city, but the sheer geography of it means that's never going to change. And there is still massive economic inequality in Canberra. Please don't knock $1 off a hot dog at the Canberra Stadium expecting that will lure families to a game of footy when they're struggling to put actual real food on the table.
But, in the end, I told the journo in Canada, most people in Canberra wouldn't want to live anywhere else.
"There is a certain transient population in Canberra who are only here for work, probably young, and perhaps looking longingly at Melbourne or Sydney," I told him.
"But Canberrans who live here full-time know they enjoy a very good quality of life and do not feel they are missing out by not living in Melbourne or Sydney. At. All."
And I believe that.
Happy birthday Canberra. Love ya.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.