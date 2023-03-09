Happy 110th birthday to you, dear Canberra

But let's focus on the positive. A lot has changed, even in 10 years. A decade ago, the arboretum had just opened. Now it's hard to think of Canberra without it. Ten years ago we were talking about attempts to use Lake Burley Griffin more. The National Capital Authority has made great strides to achieving that, with practical changes, from the new Walter cafe and Marion function centre, to the Lights on the Lake event. Bunda Street has developed and created more of a heart in the city. Love it or hate it, we now have light rail, just a pipeline dream at the time of the centenary.