The Canberra Times

Five fun ways to embrace Easter festivities with your kids

By Linley Wilkie
Updated March 10 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Egg and bunny activities are fun ways to spend the season. Pictures Shutterstock

For many families, entertaining children during Easter doesn't just encompass the extra long weekend but also Term 1 school holidays or perhaps a break from kindergarten or childcare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.