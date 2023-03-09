Of course, chocolate and hot cross buns are a focus for many adults and children during Easter time - and probably some weeks before too.
In multicultural Australia, there will be many variations to the food eaten at Easter time.
Eggs feature strongly in many Easter traditions around the world.
Early Christians adapted these beliefs, making the egg a symbol of the resurrection and the empty shell a metaphor for Jesus' tomb.
Representing 'new life' and 'rebirth', eggs aren't just eaten in a chocolate form but are also highlighted in many other activities.
Egg decorating is popular with eggs carved out of wood, plastic, porcelain, hollow or hard-boiled.
Easter egg hunts and egg rolling are highlights; for example, the US White House has an annual event where children roll decorated hard-boiled eggs across the lawn.
Egg rolling symbolises the rolling away of the stone from Christ's tomb. Egg throwing is a pastime in Germany and Austria.
Also in Germany is an egg dance, an old game where people dance around eggs but hoping to break as few eggs as possible.
"Eggs are boiled, coloured and eaten over Easter," German national Susanne Hill said.
"Families place twigs in vases and then decorate with the hollow painted eggs - just put a small hole in each, blow the contents out, carefully rinse, dry and paint."
Some Germans decorate a special Easter tree with their egg collection, and in some villages, large bonfires are lit.
Egg tapping is a game where two opponents tap each other's hard-boiled egg to break the opponent's egg without damaging their own egg.
Also known as knocking, boxing, chucking, jarping, picking and so on, the rule is that you start with the same ends, and the winner is the one with the pointed end or one end intact.
Some towns, such as Haux in France, create giant omelettes using thousands of eggs to feed a crowd.
Easter bonnet/hat parades - these are often held at schools with homemade creations, but adults also enjoy this tradition. It alludes to a time when women wanted to wear something new at Easter and represent spiritual renewal.
Have you heard of the 12 resurrection eggs? These are plastic eggs with an item inside them representing the death and resurrection of Jesus; for example, a coin to remember that Judas betrayed Jesus with silver coins.
The Easter bunny symbolises Easter, a folk tradition of a bunny bringing eggs. It is said German immigrants to America in the 1700s brought the tradition of an egg-laying hare called Osterhase.
Eating hot cross buns is another tradition - originally, it marked the end of Lent, but now they are eaten almost all year round.
France's go-to food options are Lamb, cheese, potatoes and chocolate. In Italy, it's a traditional cake similar to panettone called Colomba di Pasqua - shaped like a dove, decorated with candied orange peel and almonds.
Easter sweetbreads are a tradition in many countries too.
It's great to write about and highlight the products and services of businesses so people buy local in the community.
It's great to write about and highlight the products and services of businesses so people buy local in the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.