The Canberra Times

Easter traditions from around the world

Lyn Osborn
By Lyn Osborn
March 10 2023 - 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cuteness overload. From the egg to the bunny, Easter is a season of many traditions. Picture Shutterstock

Of course, chocolate and hot cross buns are a focus for many adults and children during Easter time - and probably some weeks before too.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lyn Osborn

Lyn Osborn

Group Advertising Features and Special Publications Journalist ACM

It's great to write about and highlight the products and services of businesses so people buy local in the community.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.