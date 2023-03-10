The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Adam Beniamini pleads guilty to conspiring to cultivate trafficable quantities of cannabis

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated March 10 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Beniamini leaves court on Friday after pleading guilty. Picture by Tim Piccione

A man has admitted conspiring to cultivate trafficable quantities of cannabis with a Canberra bikie boss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.