A man has admitted conspiring to cultivate trafficable quantities of cannabis with a Canberra bikie boss.
Adam Angelo Beniamini faced the ACT Supreme Court on Friday, when he pleaded guilty to conspiring with John Donald George Wright and Dwaine Madden to cultivate a trafficable quantity of cannabis plants for sale between January and September 2021.
Wright, 47, also known as John Winchester, was arrested in November 2021 during a Braddon drug bust.
At the time, Wright was the Canberra chapter vice-president of the Rebels bikie gang
Wright pleaded guilty last month to two counts of trafficking in cocaine and single charges of dealing with proceeds of crime, possessing a prohibited weapon and conspiring to cultivate cannabis plants for sale.
His current outlaw motorcycle gang status is unknown.
Detectives from ACT Policing's bikie busting unit, Taskforce Nemesis, claimed to have found cocaine, $15,150 in cash and a set of knuckledusters when they searched Wright's home after his arrest.
Police also alleged they found instructions for cultivating cannabis plants in a bedroom and hydroponic equipment in a van parked in Wright's allocated space.
Wright remains on bail.
Beniamini's case is set to go before a registrar next Thursday for a sentencing date to be obtained.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.