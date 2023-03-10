The NSW Supreme Court has criticised Queanbeyan's magistrate after he called a seven-year-old boy a "delinquent" during a lengthy rant about the world going "totally insane".
"Gee, I'd love to go back and sue all my teachers from primary school," magistrate Roger Clisdell said while acquitting a teacher who had "slapped" the child's left shoulder in class.
"This is a classic case of the insanity that has overtaken society in the 21st century."
Mr Clisdell's remarks, made in the Queanbeyan Local Court in March 2022, were revealed in an appeal judgment published by the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday.
The magistrate was dealing with assault charges levelled at former teacher Emma Tiller, who was sacked by the NSW Department of Education after an incident in March 2021.
Ms Tiller admitted striking a seven-year-old boy in her year two class on the shoulder, but she pleaded not guilty and argued she had acted in defence of another person.
The Local Court heard after the incident, the teacher told police the boy's bad behaviour had been an ongoing problem.
Ms Tiller indicated she had seen the boy, on the day in question, simulating a penis with a "little bunch" of blocks he was pointing "really close" to another child's face.
She said she yelled at him to stop but he did not, so she "pushed his arm from behind".
After apologising to the boy, who cried, Ms Tiller went to a supervisor's office and said she had "made a really big mistake".
The boy gave evidence the teacher had "smacked" him, bruising his arm, while he was packing up blocks.
He stated the teacher must have have wrongly believed he was "doing a pee".
During the Local Court hearing, defence lawyer Paul Edmonds argued a teacher should be able to use physical force if they perceived a threat to a student in their class.
However, a prosecutor contended Ms Tiller's actions had not been reasonable.
Mr Clisdell let loose as he found Ms Tiller not guilty of two assault charges, revealing his daughter had suffered "a nervous breakdown" after a year of teaching.
The magistrate recalled having to keep his head down when he was a school student because his teachers "used to chuck the blackboard duster" at those who misbehaved.
In this case, Mr Clisdell said the student was being "a potentially dangerous idiot" and Ms Tiller would have been held responsible if the boy had hurt someone with the blocks.
He suggested the world needed to "wake up" and "start putting the adults back in charge rather than the juveniles, or our society will go the way of the Roman empire".
"Guess what, Western society is following it chapter and verse 2000 years later," Mr Clisdell said, claiming children's rights had taken away "control and power" from adults.
"The insanity of allowing lunatics to run an asylum has become endemic in our society, and the courts cop criticism all the time because we don't stand up for what people see as proper values," the magistrate fumed.
"One of the problems we've got is 3 million pieces of legislation that control every breathing moment of our lives and whether you walk down the street in the wrong direction, or you don't use your indicator in your car as you leave a roundabout, whether you cough inappropriately, whether you pick your nose in public.
"The whole world has gone completely and totally insane, and it frustrates the hell out of me."
Mr Clisdell also said the education department should be ashamed of its decision to sack Ms Tiller, adding "if they end up with no teachers it'll be their own fault".
The NSW Director of Public Prosecutions subsequently appealed against Mr Clisdell's decision to dismiss the charges.
Justice Sarah McNaughton upheld the appeal on Thursday, remitting the charges back to the Local Court in order for the matter to be determined by a different magistrate.
The judge said it was "entirely regrettable" Mr Clisdell had used the "emotive language and personalised examples that he did" while delivering his decision.
"It would appear that this matter resonated with [him] in an inappropriately emotional way and in a manner which appeared to cause him to stray from his judicial task of calmly assessing the evidence, making findings, making a judicial decision, and providing reasons in accordance with the dictates of his office and the rule of law," she said.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
