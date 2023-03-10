The Canberra Times
NSW Supreme Court criticises magistrate Roger Clisdell over 'regrettable' rant

By Blake Foden
Updated March 10 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:30pm
Magistrate Roger Clisdell in 2008. Picture Bay Post

The NSW Supreme Court has criticised Queanbeyan's magistrate after he called a seven-year-old boy a "delinquent" during a lengthy rant about the world going "totally insane".

