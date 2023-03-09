Preheat oven to 180 C fan-forced. Line a loaf tin or 8-inch (approx) square pan with baking paper. Ensure two sides of the paper overhang.

Melt the butter and chocolate. Either heat slowly using the microwave while intermittently stirring the mixture, or place ingredients in a heatproof bowl that can sit on top of a saucepan. Fill the saucepan partially with water and put on medium heat. Remove the bowl from the heat and leave to cool slightly, once the mixture is smooth.

Add the vanilla and sugar to the melted chocolate mixture. Beat with an electric beater until combined. Add the chicken eggs one at a time, then add the salt and flour and continue to beat the mixture until there are no lumps. Throw in the small and chopped mini Creme Eggs.

Pour the brownie batter into the lined tin.

Bake for roughly 25 minutes, then remove it. Press the large, halved Creme Eggs on top.