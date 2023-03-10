Feeling playful in Kelly green | Trending

The Irish namesake of this vibrant shade evokes visions of lush rolling hills and in small doses, really packs a punch.
Shades of green sapphire pebble ring, $2745. Set in 14 carat yellow gold, this stunning piece of jewellery will look great with everything. sarahgardnerjewellery.com
Solange sunglasses in seaweed, $280. Flecks of brown help these frames just sit on your face, rather than being in your face. ameyewear.com
Blemish Rescue Oil, $70. Plant oils are so much better at tackling blemishes than chemically loaded products, which can dry out the skin. votary.co.uk
Sam Icon shoulder bag, $439. An on-trend shape in a delicious shade of green. katespade.com.au
Puikea Unikko socks, $35. Channel the luck of the Irish in a pair of cute socks. marimekko.com/au_en
Topaz wrap dress, $299. A wonderful design for transeasonal weather. cazincthelabel.com.au
Clover Bino reusable cup, $34.95. Going green has never been easier. au.madebyfressko.com
Leprechaun retro vest, $99.95. Make a real statement with this playful layering piece. au.brixton.com
Leighton heels in highlighter green, $79.95. Made from leather, with touches of helpful cushioning. aliasmae.com.au
Emerald glass bathroom accessories, from $14.95. Green and gold are a striking match when it comes to home accessories. pillowtalk.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
