The sobs came fast and loud and primal. We could hear them from next door. "No, no, no," she cried over and over, her pain primal and raw. "Why? Why? Why?" Her husband tried in vain to console her but there was no stopping the hot tears of anguish. The sounds of grief didn't abate for hours.
A week later, we learned she had lost her eldest son, one of 523 Australians who died during the Vietnam War. A cloud seemed to descend on that little house in the suburbs. Even as children, we knew things would never be the same for the family who lived there.
And they weren't. The kids withdrew, no longer joining the other children on their Dragstar adventures. The dad took to drinking. After a couple of years, the mother walked out. The war into which we'd marched chanting "All the way with LBJ" left casualties on the battlefield and unimaginable injuries on the home front too. Its scars have never really healed. They never do.
Yet, here we are six decades and several wars later, stridin' with Biden, gearing up for another clash of arms, entangled in a tripartite alliance, and committing to spending $100 billion on a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.
We'd better prepare for a war of word attrition. An endless debate about nuclear subs for the next few years is inevitable.
First, there'll be applause and chest-thumping, which has begun. Over in the Nine bunker, Colonel Blimp is already blustering about how little old Oz will now join an exclusive club of seven nations which has nuclear subs. We're no longer a middle power, he barks while adjusting his monocle, we're a major one and we'd better take ourselves seriously. This a day after the bunker seriously floated bringing back conscription.
Like all things of steel which take to the salty seas, however, it won't take long for the rust to appear. Not if practically every other defence procurement is any guide. New helicopters, new frigates - they all sound like such good ideas until they arrive and are either over-budget, obsolete or simply don't work. I'll never forget the forlorn shrink-wrapped Sea Sprites navy choppers heading up the Princes Highway on the backs of trucks after countless millions were spent on them. The MRH90 is soon to follow.
Nuclear submarines are incredibly complex to build. Given how badly we botched the construction of the much simpler Collins class sub, it seems fanciful to think we can turn our hands to nuclear boats. We're promised plenty of technical support and some Virginia class subs in the interim, if the American shipyards have the capacity to build them. And if Donald Trump doesn't return to the White House and decide on a whim not to proceed with the AUKUS project. Or, worse, decide he's going to strike first at China and drag us into an incalculably destructive war.
And it's that last point that has me uneasy about this week's submarine announcement. Our willingness to throw our lot in with a declining and increasingly unpredictable superpower is a huge gamble. And because defence and national security is always bipartisan, us voters don't really have a say.
So this week, as the boys froth over their new toys, we should remember that preventing war through engagement and diplomacy is infinitely more preferable to provoking one with an arms race.
No mother deserves to be broken by that grief we saw all those years ago.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- A record fall in house prices and the decision by some major banks to pass on Tuesday's rate hike to borrowers in full is adding to the financial pressure felt by home buyers. National home values have plunged 7.9 per cent in the past year and are down 9.1 per cent across the capital cities as higher interest rates have discouraged potential purchasers and vendors, property market analyst CoreLogic says.
- Climate change is shaping up as a key issue ahead of a federal by-election with Energy Minister Chris Bowen accusing the Liberals of being anti-business by not backing emissions reduction measures. On the campaign trail alongside Labor candidate Mary Doyle, Mr Bowen accused the opposition of being anti-business for refusing to support emissions caps for the 215 biggest polluters.
- A last-minute move from the NSW government has given mining companies access to water in Sydney's drinking water catchment, raising alarm with environmental activists. In a government gazette sent five days before the NSW parliament was suspended, Water Minister Kevin Anderson gave new allowances to coal mining companies on the Sydney fringe, allowing them to trade water stocks from Sydney's drinking water catchments.
THEY SAID IT: "I must confess that my imagination refuses to see any sort of submarine doing anything but suffocating its crew and floundering at sea." - HG Wells
YOU SAID IT: Henry Ford, and working from home versus being chained to an office cubicle.
Ian says, courageously: "I'm retired, but my partner still works (and doesn't let me forget it). She says she is far more productive, mainly because of the lack of interruptions and gasbagging. There are still meetings of course, via Zoom, but far fewer of them. There is also not having to travel to and from the office. However, that latter point is part of what I observe as a problem. She works longer hours. She gets little to no exercise. It is not healthy. She'll roll out of bed in the morning and get straight onto her work computer. She'll come out of the study occasionally to storm about the house complaining about something. These breaks interrupt my TV viewing. Sometimes she'll even ask me to turn it down. I've recently discovered and installed wireless speakers and music streaming, and have re-engaged my old 1970s taste for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, and Led Zeppelin at high volume, but this is apparently incompatible with her need for quiet while working. I think it would be better for our respective good health (my mental and her physical) if she went back to the office."
Charles prefers the office: "I am against working from home. Some may possibly be more productive at home, I've got my doubts. Twenty-odd years ago, I moved to a new job in regional Queensland where an office was promised but did not eventuate so worked from home for two years. I hated it, very hard to get motivated and I love watching test cricket, unlike one Echidna. I am still with the same company, bigger now, excellent office and reasonably happy workplace. I didn't work from home during COVID and I continue to enjoy the office environment with real people around."
Cate says: "I agree with you, Henry Ford was not nice. Maybe all these despots have a personality flaw undiagnosed. There were some good(ish) factory owners before Ford but rare. From memory there is a village in England that was created by the owner of the factory for his workers to give them a better home life which proved to the owner that this improved the working life as well. They didn't have to do it but did it anyway. Since COVID everyone can see the greed in business and government placing the emphasis on economy over health and profit over cost of living. Was it always that way and we all wore blinkers? Only seeing what we wanted to see. Take heed (especially despot-owned newspapers); the people's eyes are open now."
Alan enjoyed working from home: "I worked from my home near Gympie in Queensland, with my boss and team mates located in Sydney NSW from 2001 to 2009. During that time I made eight trips to the Sydney office. As a happy coincidence all of these trips coincided with the office Christmas party. Best job I ever had, though putting a tie around my neck each December caused some anxiety."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
