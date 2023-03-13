Ian says, courageously: "I'm retired, but my partner still works (and doesn't let me forget it). She says she is far more productive, mainly because of the lack of interruptions and gasbagging. There are still meetings of course, via Zoom, but far fewer of them. There is also not having to travel to and from the office. However, that latter point is part of what I observe as a problem. She works longer hours. She gets little to no exercise. It is not healthy. She'll roll out of bed in the morning and get straight onto her work computer. She'll come out of the study occasionally to storm about the house complaining about something. These breaks interrupt my TV viewing. Sometimes she'll even ask me to turn it down. I've recently discovered and installed wireless speakers and music streaming, and have re-engaged my old 1970s taste for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, and Led Zeppelin at high volume, but this is apparently incompatible with her need for quiet while working. I think it would be better for our respective good health (my mental and her physical) if she went back to the office."