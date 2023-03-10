The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Gai Waterhouse's Sacramento could create history in the Canberra Cup

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 10 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Clark and Sacramento will partner up again to try to win back-to-back Canberra Cups. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Sacramento could join elite company if he wins back-to-back Canberra Cups.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.