It's a little known fact that one of Canberra's biggest developers also owns almost one-third of Supercars.
And if there's interest from the ACT government he'd love to help bring a race to Canberra.
Doma Group managing director Jure Domazet bought into Supercars primarily for business reasons, but he's grown to appreciate the sport and was excited to head up to Newcastle with friends and family this weekend for the first races of the year.
It'll be fellow Canberran Cameron Hill's Supercars debut, his first race for Matt Stone Racing on the Newcastle street circuit on Saturday.
Domazet was confident he would "do Canberra proud".
He said all of the Supercars races were "very successful events" and brought "real economic returns" to the cities that hosted them, pointing towards the Adelaide 500 as part of a calendar of strong events in the city.
A small group of largely Canberrans want to bring a race back to Canberra for the first time since 2002. The capital hosted the Canberra 400 for just three years from 2000 over the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
The group has submitted plans for a track at Exhibition Park to the ACT government, but need their assistance to make it a reality.
While Domazet said a Canberra race wasn't a priority, he was confident it would be a success.
"If there is political will from the ACT government to host a Supercars race, we would be happy to consider it," he told The Canberra Times.
"However, given that we only have 12 races per year, we have to prioritise our locations based on the level of interest and feasibility.
"While a Supercars race in Canberra would undoubtedly be a success, and I would personally love it - especially if it wasn't in winter - it is not an essential location for us at this time."
Domazet has briefly spoken with the Canberra group and liked their EPIC track design.
He felt the required upgrades would be beneficial for the precinct year-round.
"I had very informal trackside discussions with the group that was looking to bring the race to Canberra and think that the central idea of the track at EPIC with the required upgrades is very well-founded," Domazet said.
"These upgrades are beneficial to EPIC all year, which is what is needed for them to be commercially feasible.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"While we appreciate their interest and enthusiasm, their work was being done under the auspices of the previous owners of Supercars and these don't necessarily align with our priorities."
Domazet wanted to make each race a "must-do" on the local calendar.
He hoped to do that by further creating a festival atmosphere around each race, pointing to the list of Australian bands performing in Newcastle this weekend - including the Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse and the Screaming Jets.
Taking a race overseas is also on the agenda.
As the season-opener, Newcastle is also the first time the new Gen3 cars - pitting Chevrolet Camaros against Ford Mustangs - have been used.
Domazet said the next step would be moving towards being a greener sport.
"The next major innovation coming to the series is a move toward carbon neutrality, with the Dick Johnson Racing Team being the first team to be certified carbon neutral through the Australian government's climate active program," he said.
"Other racing series, including F1 and NASCAR have acknowledged the need to achieve carbon neutrality, but this is unlikely to mean abandoning the internal combustion engine in the medium term.
"Rather, the move is toward creating greener fuel, including possibly with hydrogen blends, and also the introducing a level of hybridisation."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.