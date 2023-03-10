The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Exclusive

ACT's Supercars owners back Canberra race if ACT government involved

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
March 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's Jure Domazet owns about one-third of Supercars. Picture by Rohan Thomson

It's a little known fact that one of Canberra's biggest developers also owns almost one-third of Supercars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.