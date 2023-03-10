The Canberra Times

World Health Day in April shows that wellbeing starts with us all

March 10 2023 - 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When you feel in peak health, consider becoming a blood donor to help save the lives of others and keep fellow Australians healthy. You can also donate plasma and platelets. Picture Shutterstock

HAPPINESS begins with good health, so start April 7 with a smile.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.