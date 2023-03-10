HAPPINESS begins with good health, so start April 7 with a smile.
That's the date the World Health Organisation celebrates World Health Day.
Founded in 1948, the annual event has a different theme, with this year's 'Health for all'.
According to the organisation, that means "all people have good health for a fulfilling life in a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world".
In Australia, Medicare provides universal health coverage; however, 30 per cent of the global population does not have access to essential health services.
While the federal government provides that "safety net" for our health, the organisation wants to remind us to help take responsibility for our individual health.
The first step is visiting your doctor, who will discuss your individual and family medical history.
For example, there may be a history of angina or obesity in your family. These are important points to note since some diseases can be hereditary and genetic.
Experts urge anyone over 50 to have an annual health check with their doctor.
The next step is checking your diet and level of exercise.
The World Health Organisation defines a healthy diet as one that "helps to protect against malnutrition in all its forms, as well as non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer".
It urges people to limit their sugar and salt intake, including vegetables in meals, eating fruit when it is in season and reducing their intake of saturated fats (such as butter).
When it comes to exercise, everyone is different. Some people may have arthritis, limiting their ability to walk or jog, while others may have a condition that limits their physicality.
But exercise is essential to good health regardless of shape or type of our bodies.
Mowing the lawn and walking the dog are all considered good exercise, as are cycling, jogging, strength training and swimming.
Studies show regular exercise improves our brain health, strengthens bones and muscles and reduces disease risk.
According to the World Health Organisation, more than 80 per cent of the world's adolescent population is insufficiently physically active, so consider an activity that all the family can join in on.
