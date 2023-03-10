Times Past: March 11, 1969

On this day in 1969, a Narrabundah barber-painter (he was called on for both professions) Americo Spinapolice was excited to learn a wallaby he presented to the Italian president back in 1967 was living a happy life in Canberra.
Mr Spinapolice had tried calling the president in Rome with no answer but had since found out the wallaby was living a life of luxury at Government House with governor Richard Casey.
The wallaby, named Cico, was presented to Italy president Giuseppe Saragat when he visited the Italo-Australian club in Canberra on September 26, 1967. While the gesture had good intentions, the execution on the particular day went a little awry.
When Mr Spinapolice was thrust forward and presented to the president, the wallaby was not so happy about being in the spotlight and struggled in the hands of Mr Saragat. The president gave the wallaby to a member of his entourage, the second-in-command of the Italian Security Police, to handle the animal and moved on with presentations.
Mr Spinapolice was disappointed how it all went down. "I did it all wrong," he said. "I did not have time to make the speech I had prepared or anything. I did it all wrong."
The plan originally was for little Cico to go to Sydney and then onto the Rome Zoo but Cico was stopped at the Australian border.
Wallabies are a protected animal in the ACT, so Cico remained in the capital at Government House in a large enclosure he shared with three other kangaroos.
Cico and the other kangaroos were in good hands with the governor-general's secretary, Sir Murray Tyrell, feeding the animals.
"They are the best-fed collection in the country," Sir Murray said. "And I'm probably the best-paid animal keeper in existence. They love oats and chaff and any other expensive food they can get. They eat roses, prickles and all."
