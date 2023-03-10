The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: March 11, 1969

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
March 11 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1969.

On this day in 1969, a Narrabundah barber-painter (he was called on for both professions) Americo Spinapolice was excited to learn a wallaby he presented to the Italian president back in 1967 was living a happy life in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.