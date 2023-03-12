Times Past: March 13, 1963

The Order of the Thistle is a Scottish order that is one under the highest of knighthood orders, the Order of the Garter. From that day onward, the Prime Minister would be known as Sir Robert Menzies and is the first and only member of the Order of the Thistle. Adding to the prestige of such a title, outside of the royal family, there can only be 16 members of the Order. The motto for this title is "Nemo me impune lacessit" which translates to "No one provokes me with impunity".