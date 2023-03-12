The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: March 13, 1963

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
March 13 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1963.

On this day 60 years ago, The Canberra Times reported on a noble honour for former Australia prime minister, Robert Menzies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.