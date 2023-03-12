Times Past: March 13, 1963

On this day 60 years ago, The Canberra Times reported on a noble honour for former Australia prime minister, Robert Menzies.
While the Queen was on her Australian tour, HRH announced on the evening of March 12, 1963 that Mr Menzies would be knighted under the Most Noble Order of the Thistle.
The Order of the Thistle is a Scottish order that is one under the highest of knighthood orders, the Order of the Garter. From that day onward, the Prime Minister would be known as Sir Robert Menzies and is the first and only member of the Order of the Thistle. Adding to the prestige of such a title, outside of the royal family, there can only be 16 members of the Order. The motto for this title is "Nemo me impune lacessit" which translates to "No one provokes me with impunity".
A spokesperson for the royal household said the honour was the Queen's personal gift for Sir Robert. The Queen conferred that the honour was in recognition of his services to his sovereign and to his country.
There have been two other prime ministers that have been knighted under the slightly lesser titles of Order of Saint Michael and Saint George and Knights of the Grand Cross.
Sir Robert was told of the honour at a private audience with the Queen at Government House and was reported to have been "completely surprised". At the time of this announcement, the prime minister would retire after receiving the honour. Sir Robert had spent 15 years as prime minister, 13 of them continuously.
Those who were close to the prime minister said he had no intention of doing so. Sir Robert remained the PM until 1966, where he then retired.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.