In honour of International Women's Day last Wednesday, I've been doing what so few women do - advocating for myself at work.
You see, I want a four-day working week. Same pay, of course.
I haven't gotten the best response from the bosses - but not because of my gender.
I work in the notoriously under-resourced news industry, with daily output and a business with a bottom line. If journos dropped a day a week for the same pay, your Sunday paper would be cut along with us!
So while some call for a four-day working week, my heart goes out to those living in Australia's most expensive city, working well over five days but still barely able to get by.
In my reporting, I've spoken to Canberrans like Ben Lawton, who cleaned a major public hospital but lived in a caravan park, and Julieann Bailey, who worked full-time in disability support while living in a tent with her family and two dogs.
I have written about important industries which struggle to retain staff. Animal clinics closed down because they can't afford to hire vets, and early educators leaving to make more money at Bunnings.
Cops and ambos complain of overwork caused by under-staffing.
The four-day working week is not free. Even the ACT government admits it would come with significant costs. How will they pay for this? We have enough 40km/h zones!
To their credit, teachers are on the table as possibly benefiting from the idea, though I fear work-free days would just be spent on admin.
And what about health workers? I don't know many putting in a standard 38-hour week, even those paid by the public purse.
Before you know it, Canberra will truly become a city of elites: public servants who have to make their own coffee, patrol their own streets and clean their own offices.
It is already difficult for private industry to attract and retain staff in Canberra. They don't have endless coffers to match the high salaries and generous entitlements of the APS or ACT public service - which they and their employees pay for in taxes.
If we want a four-day working week, it needs to be for everyone: same pay for fewer hours for aged care workers, scientists, bus drivers, firefighters, bailiffs and yes, even journalists: not just civil service and corporate elites.
But of course, many of us choose these other, shittier, careers. Not because they are fun or rewarding, but because we hate a quintessential part of public servant life - meetings.
READ MORE:
At The Canberra Times, we've been trialling a standing news conference (our daily editorial meeting). It takes about ten minutes. This is too long. In my old newsroom, we had one meeting a week for the same amount of time.
Sounds like a perfect solution for the apparently overworked public service. More time, same pay, and fair for everyone.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.