The Canberra Capitals have locked down a key piece to their WNBL campaign next season, re-signing American Nicole Munger on a one-year deal.
Not even Capitals coach Kristen Veal could foresee the impact the mid-season recruit would have.
From playing NBL1 in Newcastle, to being snapped up to bolster their depleted squad in the face of a nightmare season riddled with injury hurdles and player exits, since her arrival Munger has quickly become a standout for the Capitals.
Even as she was forced to play out of position, the guard averaged 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists per game in a turbulent season.
Munger was rewarded for her efforts by being voted players' player at the Capitals' end-of-season awards last week, and is now seen as an irreplaceable part of the squad and a "no-brainer" to re-sign.
"The real catch is I don't even think she played in her real position this season. So there's so much growth and more to come from Nicole," Veal said.
It was on a court in Newcastle that Veal first saw Munger in action, back when the coach was with the centre of excellence.
Veal never forgot how Munger, a former University of Michigan star who had most recently played in the Canary Islands, had dominated that game.
And a fortuitous link between Newcastle coach Chloe Mullaney - whose daughter was coached by Veal - helped the Capitals land Munger at a time they desperately needed her.
Call it fate, call it luck, but whatever led to Munger and Veal crossing paths, the Capitals are grateful to have uncovered a gem, and the feeling is mutual.
"It's been a whirlwind, to say the least," Munger, 25, said.
"When I came here, I was super excited I was going to be a training player. And then I was headed to Adelaide in two days and luckily my visa was processed.
"The rest of it's just been a dream come true."
The one-year-deal has an option for a second year, depending on how next season unfolds, and Munger believes a championship is within reach soon.
"There's really special things going on here in Canberra and I think that starts with Vealy," she said.
"The way we played from the first half of the season to the second half, it's two different teams. You look at Townsville in the finals now, and we almost beat them at their place - a one-point game in the last possession. We were right there. So we now know what we can strive for playing those top teams."
Munger joins Jade Melbourne, Alex Bunton and Tahlia Tupaea as players committed to next season. Veal said the latter's return after last year off due to family reasons would be crucial.
"Having a break from basketball has hopefully recharged and reinvigorated her for getting back into the WNBL," Veal said of Tupaea.
"We heard back from the agent that she's all in which is very exciting. She's a very difficult match-up in this league, very smart and will contribute to our group. She'll play NBL1 in Penrith and I'll work with her in the off-season to help prep her in, but she's a really huge addition."
READ MORE CANBERRA CAPITALS NEWS:
Melbourne and Munger are the first of a few more re-signings expected from the Capitals, with Veal already eyeing off a free agent "hit list" to recruit at season's end.
"I definitely have a hit list and know the target positions we need," she said.
"We've got contracts with a number of players here. The ability to re-sign before free agency is a credit to the program and wanting to lock in the pieces that did work last season."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.