The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: March 14, 1975

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
March 14 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1975.

In a case of a small neighbourhood pulling together, on this day in 1975, The Canberra Times reported on a playground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.