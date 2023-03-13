Times Past: March 14, 1975

A band of dads from families on "the Hill" armed themselves with shovels, picks, crowbars and enthusiasm. Together on a hot Saturday morning, they tackled the toughest stage of building - digging out the playground area. Despite the large boulders and hard ground, the enthusiasm, with a sense of camaraderie, encouraged all to keep going. The group was careful to ensure the ground would be level with correct drainage. Once the basics were done, the dads then split up into groups where their expertise could best benefit the project. After two more weekends, the playground project was finished. The structure was built mainly out of wood and there was a slide, play fort and gym frame all created with a speed that surprised even the group themselves. A sense of reluctance came over the group when it came to the finishing touch of tipping and spreading the tanbark as a base. The community group was proud of its first project and it was said maybe spreading the tanbark took a little longer than it really should have.