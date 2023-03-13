Times Past: March 14, 1975

In a case of a small neighbourhood pulling together, on this day in 1975, The Canberra Times reported on a playground.
While a regular playground is generally not front page news but this playground was planned and built by the Swinger Hill community.
Swinger Hill had been a difficult area of Canberra for the National Capital Development Commission to work on how to best develop. There was a recognised need in the early 1970s to provide a wider range of housing, including medium-density housing. Due to this type of development, it meant there was little to no backyard for swing sets or larger areas for children to play. This is where the dads of Swinger Hill got creative. Instead of waiting for the commission to build a playground that was approximately three years away, the community took it upon themselves to lobby to have a "do it yourself" playground.
A band of dads from families on "the Hill" armed themselves with shovels, picks, crowbars and enthusiasm. Together on a hot Saturday morning, they tackled the toughest stage of building - digging out the playground area. Despite the large boulders and hard ground, the enthusiasm, with a sense of camaraderie, encouraged all to keep going. The group was careful to ensure the ground would be level with correct drainage. Once the basics were done, the dads then split up into groups where their expertise could best benefit the project. After two more weekends, the playground project was finished. The structure was built mainly out of wood and there was a slide, play fort and gym frame all created with a speed that surprised even the group themselves. A sense of reluctance came over the group when it came to the finishing touch of tipping and spreading the tanbark as a base. The community group was proud of its first project and it was said maybe spreading the tanbark took a little longer than it really should have.
In an opening ceremony, there was a big barbecue with a bottle of champagne poured over the structure in a type of christening. Once this was done, naturally talk turned to what the next Swinger Hill community project would be. The women thought it would be an idea to share all the various interests in crafts that the women shared with the idea of a workshop to be created. The suggestion was under consideration for after all, the tools and the enthusiasm were there.
