The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

ACT water restrictions are unjustifiable

By Letters to the Editor
March 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Given most of the ACT's dams and reservoirs have been full for years why are water restrictions in place? Picture by Karleen Minney

The ACT is presently under water restrictions prohibiting garden watering during the hours of 9am to 6pm during the summer months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.