The ACT is presently under water restrictions prohibiting garden watering during the hours of 9am to 6pm during the summer months.
The Icon website advises us they are in place "when water supplies are scarce and reductions in water use required".
However, the Icon website also tells us that our water storage levels are at near 100 per cent, and have been that way for nearly three years.
Combine that with a cooler summer, and above average rainfall, and we have to ask just why we have restrictions in a time of plenty?
When the ACT's water resources infrastructure was rationalised a decade ago I recall a senior government spokesperson telling us "there will never be water shortages in the ACT again".
If our present conditions don't rate a lifting of restrictions then it seems they have attained a permanency at odds with the facts, and are therefore unjustifiable.
The exorbitant continual wastage of Australian taxpayers' money on "the war machine" beggars belief.
Commenting on our acquisition of nuclear submarines, outgoing ambassador to Washington Arthur Sinodinos said: "We're about to stand up and put our money where our mouth is in a huge way." He also said: "Co-operation between the US and Australia ... had become a state of mind."
In the 1970s Black Sabbath wrote a brilliant song called War Pigs. Australia's obsession with our alliance has dragged us down a "war pigs" path. One would have thought the Vietnam War was a lesson prompting us to pursue peace rather than war.
Australia, under the ALP, is continuing on its subservient road to the total US domination of our foreign policy.
While China has only used armed force on a few occasions since the establishment of the PRC, the USA has been involved in hundreds of wars, including proxy wars, since 1776.
China has raised almost 800 million people out of poverty and has as its shared vision of the future the Belt and Road initiative. All the US wants to do is to maintain its current predominance in the global order.
It has no stated vision for the future at all, just sanctions, regime change and endless wars. And Australia appears to have chosen that as our way forward.
There will be no progress for our country while we continue to fight for and expand the American hegemony.
So the cost of a "vibrant" city is ambos fearing for their safety while trying to help the injured, ("Our paramedics have had enough", canberratimes.com.au, March 3).
I don't see how a costly government public awareness campaign will help either the paramedics or the alcohol- and drug-fuelled patrons at the heart of the problem.
Nor will "a training package" help ambos deal with aggression - that's not what they signed up for.
Once again, business profits will come before welfare - for both sides.
Has there been a more successful crass stunt than Frydenberg's "back in the black" budget? Some people, who don't seem to know the difference between a balance sheet and a profit and loss statement, actually believed it.
For the record, the Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison regime never paid off any debt; they only ever made it bigger. The "back in black" budget was to be their first which would not increase the debt.
It was a prediction, not an achievement; a projection which was widely scoffed at as not so much hopeful as chimerical.
Big retail super funds have come out against the government's proposed changes to the tax arrangements for superannuation accounts with over $3 million.
Their concern for these "battlers" doesn't seem to extend to the onerous fee structures they impose on the superannuation of their own customers.
In the interests of maximising their profits, they've well and truly got their hands on customers' super.
We are getting excited about trade or its potential between India and Australia and replacing China trade.
A reality check shows that China's bilateral trade with Australia in 2022 was worth $A335 billion, while India's bilateral trade was worth $A42.5 billion. If we compare GDP; China had a GDP in 2022 of $A27.3 trillion while India had a GDP of $A3.8 trillion.
India's growth rate has been higher than China's in recent years, but it will take 20 to 30 years for India to reach anything like parity with where China is today.
China will be our main trading partner for many years. India is an emerging source of significant future trade.
Ian Jannaway (Letters, March 5) says Indonesia "is the only place where it (Indonesian) is widely spoken".
Not so. Indonesian is a form of Malay, the official national language of both Indonesia (Bahasa Indonesia) and Malaysia (Bahasa Malaysia). A combined number of approximately 306 million speakers.
Knowledge of a language not only facilitates communication but gives an important insight into the culture of the target nation. It is vital to diplomacy, particularly in matters of trade and defence.
In 2022 the value to Australia of trade with Indonesia was about $A11.5 billion.
At a recent "School Strike for Climate" in Glebe Park I saw a young girl holding a sign that said "stop treating our Earth like it was Uranus".
Laughter aside, this young person will likely be alive 60 or more years from now and will experience the full effects of global pollution. Extremes of rain, wind, fire and temperatures not seen before, plus sea level rise covering tracts of previously dry land.
Our chimneys, funnels and exhaust pipes already have a lot to answer for, let alone in the future.
I am in complete agreement with Ed Highley (Letters, March 7) that "Tuggeranong is a poor cousin".
I believe all suburbs south of the lake should secede to NSW and join Queanbeyan if they wish to.
The parking is free, the surrounding nature reserves are in far better condition with greater biodiversity than those that are neglected in the ACT.
The footpaths are not cracked and dangerous as they are in my suburb and the parkways are not littered with rubbish and weeds.
Also we wouldn't have to put up with arrogant out-of-touch MLAs and I'm sure planning could not be anywhere near as chaotic as what is happening in the ACT.
As Bob Douglas (Letters, March 6) wrote, there is solid scientific evidence that human civilisation is facing collapse, if not total destruction.
Such a catastrophe will be caused by a combination of overpopulation and runaway global heating.
There are strong signs that the former is already a reality and the second is imminent unless the governments of developed nations and advanced developing nations (such as China and India) take immediate and decisive action to rein in emissions from fossil fuels.
It is puzzling, disappointing and frightening that, rather than reducing emissions from fossil fuels, numerous countries are now increasing them. The Russia-Ukraine war is only partly to blame: the fossil fuel industry is the real behind-the-scenes culprit.
Good on Labor for following through on its election commitment to end the live export of sheep. What would be great now would be the winding back of the domestic grazing industry in all countries.
What a cruel and inefficient way to produce needed protein and other foods for human consumption. The grazing industry is an environmental vandal making a significant contribution to global warming and loss of our biodiversity safety net.
Colonial grazing and even modern day grazing, in some countries, has caused significant hurt and displacement of original inhabitants. A much more effective and benign way to produce food for human consumption is through precision fermentation using microbes as feed stock for protein and other food products and stacked farming for crop production.
