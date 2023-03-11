The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Supreme Court finds Canberra Hospital negligent after emergency c-section

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
March 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mother lost more than six litres of blood and waited hours for surgery when an emergency cesarean section birth went wrong at Canberra Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.