The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL: Canberra Raiders expecting Josh Papali'i back for round four

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders enforcer Josh Papali'i could be back for round four to face Newcastle. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Cronulla might come too soon, with the Canberra Raiders not expecting enforcer Josh Papali'i back from his calf injury until Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.