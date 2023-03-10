Cronulla might come too soon, with the Canberra Raiders not expecting enforcer Josh Papali'i back from his calf injury until Newcastle.
Papali'i's missed the opening two rounds of the NRL season and Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said he should be back for round four - when they travel to Newcastle to take on the Knights on the Sunday.
His absence opened the door for former Knight Pasami Saulo to make his Green Machine debut.
Saulo's again been named to start in the front row against the Dolphins at Redcliffe on Saturday, with Ata Mariota keeping his spot on the bench to play his third NRL game.
"The way it's looking [Papali'i's going to be out till round four]. I don't know if there's going to be a speed up in the process in regards to recovery for him," Stuart said.
"But I believe it will probably be round four for Papa."
The Raiders pack's had to pick up the load usually shouldered by Papali'i's absence.
Saulo looked good in his debut, while Emre Guler and Corey Horsburgh were excellent coming off the bench as they helped turn the momentum in the Green Machine's favour in the opening round loss.
Repeating their efforts will be especially important against a Dolphins pack that has the likes of Jesse Bromwich, Jarrod Wallace and Mark Nicholls.
Stuart said if Horsburgh could continue to string some games together - having struggled with injuries in 2020-21 - then he could push for Queensland State of Origin honours.
"That's his goal. And I think if he can continue to get time on the field and consistency through his season that's got to be a big chance for him one day," he said.
"Corey's a very passionate kid. He wears his emotions on his sleeve. I don't mind that, I think that's good in a person.
"Corey deep down is a really nice young bloke. He cops a little bit of stick at times in regards to his emotions, but that's why we all like Corey."
