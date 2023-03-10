The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Fifty applicants for senior cardiology positions at Canberra Hospital, Rachel-Stephen-Smith says

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
March 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Fifty senior doctors are vying to be cardiologists at Canberra Hospital, the Health Minister says, as the cardiology unit comes under fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.