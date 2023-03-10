Reasons to consider an advanced business degree

Enrolling in an online MBA program will mean you are able to study remotely and whenever you like. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Earning an advanced business degree is a great way to advance your career. Moreover, most companies want top-tier talent with the necessary skills and expertise to perform in their roles and the ability to make informed business decisions. Whether you work in the private or public sector, these business decisions can be tactical, strategic, or operational.

However, given the heavy financial investment and time commitment, is earning an advanced business degree worth the expense?



Enrolling in an online MBA program gives you the flexibility to study remotely and whenever you like. This way, you can sharpen your skills in a specialised business field and develop the leadership qualities necessary to thrive in your chosen career path, whether you want to become an entrepreneur or a management position.

In this post, we'll look at some of the top reasons why you should consider getting an advanced business degree:

1. Improve your management skills

One of the main reasons why you should consider an advanced business degree is that it equips you with the abilities and skills you need to successfully manage a business. Regardless of the MBA program you enrol in, earning an MBA degree will help you develop a wide range of abilities, including enhanced ability to manage and lead teams, critical thinking, and analytical skills.

You're also able to hire top talent, improving employee retention. And even produce and sell your company's products. These skills also enable you to better deal with unforeseen changes in business practices, markets, and industries. You can also adequately prepare for changes in the work environment.

2. Access to a huge business network

During your MBA program, you'll learn fundamental communication skills, including how to build your personal and business relationships and interactions. These skills will help you expand your personal and professional network, and you'll meet other people in your field with whom you can build a relationship and make a part of your network.

Apart from your fellow students, you'll also have the opportunity to meet and interact with professors and faculty members with excellent management experience and skills. This can help you gain knowledge and learn from their real-life experiences. The professional network you build during your MBA program can also be invaluable when seeking new job opportunities.

3. Transferable or portable skills

During your advanced business degree program, you'll gain a wealth of knowledge of business operations and develop targeted skills in your chosen business area. This can be finance, marketing, operations, communications and IT, customers, or business policy. You also gain plenty of transferable skills from your MBA degree, such as effective communication, analytical and critical thinking, problem-solving, decision making, and project and resource management skills, among other skills.

These skills can be applied in virtually any type of business and everyday life. They can also come in handy if you decide to change your career path. Equipped with these skills, you can perform better in a business environment and become a more active employee. If you pursue a different career path aside from business, you'll still need these skills in your new position.

4. Higher earnings possibilities

Earning potential is usually one of the main things motivating most business students. The average salary of an MBA graduate is generally higher than for someone without a master's degree. You should expect your lifelong earnings to be higher with an advanced business degree than with only an undergraduate degree or a diploma. A recent report shows that the average starting salary for MBA graduates in 2021 was $32,706 more than the median starting salary for bachelor's degree graduates.

However, this doesn't always mean you'll get a large salary immediately after graduating. The knowledge and skills you gain from an MBA degree program should help you grow your career, making it easier to get into top-level positions with higher salaries. Also, earning an MBA from an accredited business school can open up job opportunities with premium salaries. However, you still need to perform in your role and prove yourself to achieve your salary and career goals.

5. Numerous job opportunities

Career options for MBA graduates are countless and diverse. With an MBA degree, you can work in many different sectors. Depending on your specialisation, an advanced business degree can qualify you for roles in finance, accounting, marketing and advertising, retail, sales, human resources, and even business consultancy.

As long as there are businesses, there will always be a demand for business graduates. Most of these sectors take in vast numbers of business graduates, so you can almost rest assured of a job once you get your MBA degree. An advanced business degree also equips you with the skills employers demand, helping you stand out from other candidates in a fiercely competitive job market.

6. Major in a specific business field

During an MBA degree program, you're introduced to many different business fields and shown how they work together within a business model. This makes it easier to choose a business field to specialise in, allowing you the opportunity to sharpen your skills in a particular subject. Choosing a major that aligns with your career goals makes it easier for you to achieve them. That's because you can prepare for the expected roles and show prospective employers your skills match their needs.

End note

An MBA degree can provide many benefits, especially if you graduate from an accredited and reputable business school. As you've seen, there are many compelling reasons why you should consider an advanced business degree, whether you're currently working or looking to pursue a master's degree. An MBA degree will help you gain valuable knowledge and understanding of business operations and equip you with many transferable skills, enabling you to perform exceptionally in different roles across various sectors. It will also help you with career progression, increase your salary, and build a solid professional network.