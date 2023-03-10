The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

NRL face tougher questions on long-term solution after condemnation of racist abuse of Latrell Mitchell

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
March 11 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Latrell Mitchell has been repeatedly targeted by racist abuse. Picture Getty Images

In the aftermath of Thursday night, clubs, coaches, players, rugby league pundits and NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo were falling over themselves to condemn the alleged behaviour of a young fan in a Roosters jersey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.