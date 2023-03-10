In the aftermath of Thursday night, clubs, coaches, players, rugby league pundits and NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo were falling over themselves to condemn the alleged behaviour of a young fan in a Roosters jersey.
But a more complicated conversation awaits the NRL as it vowed to stamp out racism.
"Black dog" is reportedly what was shouted at Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell by a fan at half-time in their 16-10 loss to the Panthers at Penrith Stadium.
The disgusting racial slur rightly prompted an outpouring of support for Mitchell, including from players that took to social media sharing their outrage using the hashtag 'No Room For Racism'.
On Friday morning, Abdo backed up his statement from 11.18pm on Thursday night with a press conference.
He appeared to say all the right things, and even drew upon his South African upbringing during Apartheid to demonstrate how he knows just how bad racism is.
Well, we all know that too Andrew. The question everyone wants to know is what happens next, and how do we prevent a similar incident from happening again?
That part remains unclear with the NRL wanting to complete their investigation first.
But in the 14-minute press conference Abdo didn't say the words "life ban" which is what many are calling for.
He did mention "rehabilitation" though and this measure was seemingly successful following a similar incident in 2020 where Brent Naden suffered racial abuse.
It is admirable that Abdo got on the front foot as soon as he did, wanting to draw a line in the sand, but it was hard not to sense the NRL trying to distance themselves from reality too.
His shock at the incident because of the "genuine inclusivity" in rugby league certainly flies in the face of the infamous push-back on - brace yourselves - rainbows on jerseys.
Maybe, just maybe, rugby league is not as inclusive as Abdo hopes. At least not yet. This incident didn't come out of nowhere, after all. It's not new.
Mitchell has actually been at the centre of many uncomfortable moments for rugby league, where racism has reared its ugly head.
Maybe it's time the NRL look at other, tougher measures?
Perhaps clubs should start taking responsibility for their own fans collectively, just like they do after racist incidents in soccer with points deductions?
In Abdo's words "one incident is one too many" and beyond well wishes and condemnation of racism, it feels like there's still much more that can be explored to address this issue.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
