Allegations by five private Canberra cardiologists that there has been an "unacceptable and dangerous deterioration" in cardiac care at Canberra Hospital should be ringing alarm bells within ACT Health.
It is highly unlikely, given the years of effort it takes to qualify in their profession, that Drs Libby Anderson, Darryl McGill, Chris Hii, Ben Jacobson and Siang Soh, would make such a claim lightly.
It is also highly unlikely they would have written to the Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith with these concerns unless they were absolutely sure they were valid. The risk to their own professional standing would be too great.
The period of concern they identified coincides with the standing down of multiple senior cardiologists at Canberra Hospital in 2022 as part of an ongoing investigation into accusations of bullying and misconduct.
The private practitioners, who also noted services available to heart disease sufferers had declined over many years, said there had been "a marked deterioration in last 12 months".
"We feel it is imperative that you are made aware of just how deficient the delivery cardiac care in the public sector has become," they told the minister.
While Ms Rachel-Smith has indicated she and health authorities are willing to meet with the doctors "at the earliest possible opportunity" ACT Health appears to be running with its usual line of "nothing to see here".
"I can assure you we are providing our Canberra community with a safe and high quality service," Canberra Health Services clinical director medicine Ashwin Swaminathan said.
"We closely follow the performance of our cardiology department in terms of how many procedures are performed, the length of our outpatient waitlists and clinical outcomes for patients."
That, with the greatest respect, is at odds with the experience of private cardiologists working on the front line on a daily basis.
They say that because of the lack of qualified cardiologists at Canberra Hospital there was now a significant disparity in the level of care available to affluent patients, especially those with private health insurance, and those at the lower end of the socio-economic scale.
Visiting a private cardiologist is expensive. The Medicare rebate can be well under the fee charged. People struggling to get by from day to day just can't afford it.
That is even more true for privately performed in-hospital procedures such as pacemakers, defibrillators and heart surgeries. Unless a patient has private health insurance it is just out of the question.
This is why it is so important the Canberra Hospital is able to offer an efficient, appropriately staffed, and accessible public cardiology service. The last thing somebody with suspected heart failure or coronary artery disease wants to hear is that "the cardiologist will see you in three months".
READ MORE:
Some diseases can't wait. Heart disease, the leading cause of death in Australia for many years, tops that list.
To put this into perspective, it is understood at least 280 men and 100 women in the ACT would have died from ischaemic heart disease in 2020. And, given heart, stroke and cardiovascular disease affects 6.2 per cent of Australians, almost 30,000 Canberrans will need to sit down with a cardiologist at some point in their lives.
Cardiology is core business for every health service. No excuse is going to console a family because the help they needed wasn't available. If, as the private cardiologists have said, there are serious problems at the Canberra Hospital then they need to be fixed.
It's a matter of life and death.
