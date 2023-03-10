The Canberra Times
Cardiac care core business for Canberra Health Services

By The Canberra Times
March 11 2023 - 5:30am
Canberra hospital. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Allegations by five private Canberra cardiologists that there has been an "unacceptable and dangerous deterioration" in cardiac care at Canberra Hospital should be ringing alarm bells within ACT Health.

