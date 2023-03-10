The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

ACT Brumbies, Queensland Reds ready to renew Super Rugby rivalry

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated March 10 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scrumhalves Tate McDermott and Nic White will go toe to toe on Saturday night. Picture by James Croucher

The ACT Brumbies will run on to Canberra Stadium for their clash with the Queensland Reds with a point to prove.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.