The ACT Brumbies will run on to Canberra Stadium for their clash with the Queensland Reds with a point to prove.
The two teams have developed an intense rivalry in recent seasons as they have vied for Australian Super Rugby supremacy.
While the Brumbies have long been considered the benchmark, the Reds have felt slighted over the years.
From Jake White accusing Queensland of playing mind games in 2013 to intense Super Rugby AU battles in 2020 and 2021, the teams have engaged in some instant classics.
The sides shared the spoils when they faced off in two Super Rugby AU grand finals, the Brumbies winning at home in the first encounter before the Reds triumphed in Brisbane a year later.
Queensland are the last Australian team to defeat the Brumbies in Canberra, a 40-38 victory in 2021, and captain Nic White said they're determined to ensure history doesn't repeat itself on Saturday night.
"Within the Australian teams, it's the one you circle," White said. "We've been tit for tat for top spot of the Aussie sides for a while and over the COVID years there was the two finals, so there's a fair bit of rivalry building.
"Now we're back to Super Rugby as a whole again, so we've got the Kiwi sides to contend with. This is certainly one we circle around the Aussie sides. There's a whole lot more to play for, especially this year. We're playing for Super Rugby, we've got to play well in this tournament but there's Wallabies jerseys up for grabs as well. You're seeing a lot of those matchups on Saturday."
White is set for a fascinating one-on-one battle with Reds scrumhalf Tate McDermott in his team's first home game of the season.
The two No.9s have vastly different attacking styles, with White a methodical veteran and the Queenslander a fleet-footed player who likes to dart from the base of the ruck.
While it is not front of mind, the battle for the starting Wallabies role forms a fascinating subplot to a match already brimming with interest.
McDermott admitted he has placed an added focus on Saturday's clash and said the teams always bring the best out of each other.
"It's kind of an event on the calendar that you highlight because they go down to the wire," McDermott said. "From a spectacle point of view, they're great games and for the players, you're going up against the best team in Australia and you're looking to rip in.
"I'm sure [Saturday] night will be no different and from our point of view we're really excited for the challenge ahead."
The Reds arrived in Canberra full of confidence after a 71-20 thumping of the Western Force last weekend, while the Brumbies have won their opening two matches of the season.
Coach Stephen Larkham has made a handful of changes to the side the beat the Auckland Blues last week, with White and Noah Lolesio returning to the starting team.
He's confident the pair will lead the Brumbies to victory, but recognises the match will likely come down to the wire.
"When you come up against an opponent that's at the top of the competition, you want to try and prove you're better than them," Larkham said. "That's been the case [lately]. While the Reds aren't up the top of the competition at the moment, they certainly put a performance up last week that would suggest they should be up there.
"It's going to be another of those games where we've got a point to prove and they've got a point to prove."
