Bus shelter artist Trevor Dickinson is taking part in the Canberra Comedy Festival with an exhibition and Q&A session

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
March 11 2023 - 5:30am
Trevor Dickinson's work is even displayed on the First Edition bar for the exhibition at the Novotel Canberra. Picture by James Croucher

Canberra Comedy Festival organiser Patrick Hornby says most comedy is observational so it makes sense to include in the event artist Trevor Dickinson, the master of finding gold in urban landscapes that others just overlook.

