Canberra Comedy Festival organiser Patrick Hornby says most comedy is observational so it makes sense to include in the event artist Trevor Dickinson, the master of finding gold in urban landscapes that others just overlook.
In his repertoire, there's a "Pus Stop" sign here; a church converted to a drive-through bottle shop there.
"I'm trying to see things as an outsider and spot things that locals mightn't spot," he said.
Dickinson, best known for elevating the humble Canberra bus shelter to icon thanks to his drawings of it, is holding an exhibition and Q&A session for fans as part of the comedy festival.
The exhibition - Trevor Dickson presents Canberra (and another places) - is a free event being held in the First Edition bar at the Novotel Canberra throughout the Comedy Festival, which kicks off on Thursday.
The chat with Trevor is on Wednesday, March 22 is a ticketed event.
His exhibition at the Novotel for the first time brings together his work from Canberra, Newcastle, Maitland and Taree.
Trevor was busy on Friday putting up his work, which is even on display across the bar at First Edition.
"When I saw that bar, I thought, that's perfect," he said.
The pieces on display reflect his beginnings in hometown Newcastle
"It starts with my very first drawing in Newcastle and then finishes with my most recent work, the drawings of Old Parliament House," he said.
Since November last year, Trevor has also been consumed by completing drawings of details from within Old Parliament House which have been projected onto the building as part of the Enlighten festival, turning the grand building into "The People's House".
Trevor says his work, which starts as drawings by hand, is not meant to be high art.
"They're not complicated drawings. You're allowed to make mistakes in them. A lot of people like them because they're accessible but I do try to make the composition work really well," he said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
