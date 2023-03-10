Rhys Healy doesn't want to ponder the finish line.
After 12 long seasons in the Ginninderra first-grade side, this weekend's semi-final could mark the end of an illustrious ACT career.
In that time, Healy has grown from a fresh-faced 15-year-old who was very quickly put in his place by his older rivals into a premiership winner and a captain respected across the competition.
Now, however, the 27-year-old is ready for a new challenge and is set to move to Melbourne at the end of the season.
The move is more about making a change in his life than a cricketing shift, although Healy still plans to play in Victoria next summer.
For now, however, the batsman isn't willing to think about what comes next. His focus is purely on helping Ginninderra overcome Queanbeyan in this weekend's two-day semi-final.
"It hasn't really sunk in yet," Healy said. "It's not playing much of a part in my preparation, it's a cliche but I'm just trying to treat it like any other game.
"It would be huge if we can win the premiership. This is the competition everyone plays for and sharing team success with some of my mates is a huge reason why I continue to play."
Healy will depart Canberra having left a lasting impression on Ginninderra and the wider competition.
A fighting 96 in last week's loss to Weston Creek Molonglo took the veteran to the top of the run scoring tally for the season and showed he will play a key role in this weekend's semi-final.
Off the pitch, he has helped build the Tigers into a power and led the team to the 2019 premiership.
While the batsman is happy to stay out of the spotlight, Ginninderra legend Jak Willcox said Healy has played a significant role in the club's success.
"It would be unbelievable to send him out a winner," Willcox said. "A lot of his hard work has rubbed off on this group. The things he's brought to the club have been very special. To send him out a winner would be awesome."
Willcox and Healy's friendship dates back 20 years. The pair went to primary school together and will play their 100th first-grade game together this week, the first time that has happened at Ginninderra.
Willcox will forever be grateful for the support his close mate provide during his own mental health battles and said it's a sign of his qualities as a human.
"He's one of those people you can count on on and off the field," he said. "I'm so lucky to have Rhys as a best mate, he's been a rock for me to not only get me through tough times on it but also off it.
"We're lucky enough to share a special bond for years to come, we're just putting a hold on sharing on-field memories for now."
Whether it be this week or next, both Healy and Willcox know it will be an emotional moment when the skipper says goodbye.
"It's going to be tough," Healy said. "It's a little different saying goodbye to a cricket and footy club.
"Friends and family can come down to Melbourne but you can't move a club. It's exciting for the next chapter but it won't be the easiest to say goodbye."
CRICKET A.C.T. FIRST GRADE SEMI-FINALS:
Saturday March 11, Sunday March 12 from 11am: Weston Creek Molonglo v Eastlake at Stirling Oval; Queanbeyan v Ginninderra at Freebody Oval.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
