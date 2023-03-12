The Canberra Times
RBA's latest rate rise totally unjustified and an admission of failure

By Letters to the Editor
March 13 2023 - 5:30am
If nine interest rate rises in row haven't worked the RBA is pursuing a dud strategy. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Ignoring the fact that the majority of Australia's inflation is imported, the RBA has slapped a 10th rate rise on the Australian community.

