Ignoring the fact that the majority of Australia's inflation is imported, the RBA has slapped a 10th rate rise on the Australian community.
This means it regards the previous nine rises as having been ineffectual. In other words, the RBA has misconstrued the inflation issue, and already got the solution wrong no less than nine times.
A failure rate of that magnitude would send any normal business to the wall. Why do we tolerate it at a national level, whereby this strategy is sending countless numbers of home owners to the wall?
The government's review of the RBA, now completed, is expected to report this month. Let us hope that it places inflation within a wider context of national economic and personal wellbeing, differentiates between homegrown and imported inflation, and identifies the real bases of Australia's economic strength as areas to foster.
Noting that the terms of three members of the RBA board expire this year, I suggest that the government has an opportunity to break with the past and appoint new members with proven expertise at the macroeconomic level.
The RBA "remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that".
Not even recession, unemployment and misery (always for the non-wealthy) will stop it. The governor is coldly determined to uphold his reputation as an inflation fighter, even though it's not caused by excessive demand.
Corporate greed and supply issues are the major causes. I am old enough to be debt-free, so have no personal axe to grind. However, I feel for mortgagees and renters. The "battlers" would shed no tears if Lowe and several of his fellow board members were shown the door.
I think Bruce Paine (Letters, March 7) has gotten a bit confused about the "elephant in the room" with the ACT electorates question.
When the current electorate structure was being debated and legislated the Greens argued for larger electorates, ideally with seven rather than five members, to give smaller parties and independents a better chance. But Labor and Liberal insisted on the "five by five" system as it clearly favoured them as established parties.
It is only by hard work, good policies and the intelligence of well-informed voters that the Greens have since been able to grow to being one of three big parties.
The current exercise is simply the regular adjustment of electoral boundaries conducted by the ACT Electoral Commission between elections to ensure equitable representation. And the Greens' submission was the most accurate and active in terms of maximising that equity.
While there remain good arguments for larger electorates and, indeed, for more MLAs, that is a separate issue and would require legislation in the Assembly.
So I'm afraid it's a rather small elephant and it's actually in a different room.
I am heartily sick of the relentless and orchestrated campaigns by the likes of Senator David Shoebridge and others to bring Peter Hollingworth down.
Let's not forget that, by his own admission, Peter Hollingworth while Archbishop of Brisbane (and never while governor-general) could be accused of making an error of judgement which with hindsight and now knowing more about the facts (and not unsubstantiated assertions), was serious.
Oh that the modern day "saints" like Senator Shoebridge et al are never making errors and live perfect lives.
Peter Hollingworth has never been convicted of a crime. The events in question did not occur while he was governor-general. Moreover, he has contributed enormously to helping many others in his lifetime of service.
I say to the senator and others, live and let live and get on with something constructive.
"Waiting for the postman has been a daily Australian ritual for more than 200 years" ("Australia Post faces a challenging future", canberratimes.com.au, March 3).
This reminds me that Jane Austen had already started making references to "the post" around 1788.
In Emma, Austen describes the Royal Mail of 1814: "The post-office is a wonderful establishment! The regularity and despatch of it!
"So seldom that any negligence or blunder appears! So seldom that a letter, among the thousands that are constantly passing about the kingdom, is even carried wrong - and not one in a million, I suppose, actually lost!
"The public pays and must be served well".
Adams v Lindsell (1818) also suggests that our postal services were once so reliable, affordable, efficient and fast that the "postal rule" in contract law emerged.
Is it time to resurrect the "Royal Mail" introduced by the British invaders and our trusted Postmaster-General's Department?
Your editorial "Keeping promises means election risk" (canberrratimes.com.au, March 5) praises Albanese's caution in resisting calls to ditch the stage 3 tax cuts.
He needs to keep the votes of many better-off voters, and so is also wise to say that the proposed reduction of super concessions to the very rich will not be implemented until after the next election.
The previous day Ian Warden had castigated this caution. He calls the proposed actions "shy, effete, changing-very-little changes".
We elected a Labor government and expect it to behave like one.
I am with Ian Warden.
Labor still rejects the evacuation of those arbitrarily suffering for a decade on Nauru and in Papua New Guinea.
So Australia goes back to neglecting and then removing the sickest one by one like "10 green bottles".
The history of Australia's offshore detention is indeed "awash with blood" as Senator Nick McKim and Behrooz Boochani state.
I am so ashamed of the Albanese government.
Ordinary Aussies are better than this.
I see that defined benefits schemes continue to be presented in a misleading light. Bill Stefaniak (Letters, March 8) refers to a potential $400,000 annual payout for Anthony Albanese.
The missing information is that at least half of that amount would be subject to a 45 per cent tax rate plus the 2 per cent Medicare levy. I am sure Mr Albanese and others would be overjoyed to be limited to just the 30 per cent in the recent change.
Rod Mathews (Letters, March 9) says "apparently" radio waves don't affect our brains or bodies.
Although the general consensus of opinion among scientists is that there is no evidence that health is deleteriously affected, it is not unanimous. The WHO has classified radio EMFs as potentially carcinogenic to humans, particularly brain cancer associated with excessive use of mobile phones as their frequency range may result in heating tissue and affect neurotransmitters in parts of the brain.
The public should be made fully aware of the facts so they can act accordingly.
I do not envy the fine line being navigated on interest rates to curb inflation by the Reserve Bank governor and the other members of the RBA board.
However, after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes, perhaps the RBA should consider taking a break from further rises and let the effects of their strategy flow through to the Australian economy.
Many home buyers with increasing mortgage repayments are not as wealthy as RBA board members and already are struggling to balance their budgets.
Overdoing this one-dimensional strategy (of increasing interest rates) is not without significant risk to the economy if mismanaged.
A manufactured recession is not a "soft landing".
I'm new to Canberra and I have noticed a quirk in our public transport.
When you board a bus or the light rail you tap-on when you board and you tap-off when you disembark.
But the fare is not based on time or distance, and peak/off-peak is determined by boarding time only.
So why do we have to tap-off when it has no relevance at all?
Surely it is not just for data collection.
If it is, it slows down journeys across the network for data that could easily be collected by a regular survey.
Am I missing something?
Stewart Bath (Letters, March 10) fears the demise of the Bunsen burner is at hand. When I was a lad my parents bought me a chemistry set; a decision strange and pungent odours soon made them regret. This came with a small wick burner which used metho for fuel.
Felicity Chivas (Letters, March 10) suggests we all should collect our mail from the post office. That's a great idea unless you don't have a car, you live in a small regional community without a post office or if you live on a rural property.
Unlike S W Davey (Letters, March 9), I do listen to conservatives. I listen to learn about issues which the left will not mention. I also listen to the left to learn about what the conservatives won't mention. I have found this practice to be most instructive.
Taking the "g" out of Angus (Taylor) doesn't make him an "ass" (Letters, March 8). It does, however, leave a word unprintable in a family paper like The Canberra Times.
Amazing that our Prime Minister has scheduled a trade trip to India that just happens to include tickets to the cricket. I thought Penny Wong was Foreign Affairs Minister?
Alan Kohler says "food charities and counselling services are being inundated and anecdotes of distress are easy to find, but the Australian Bureau of Statistics and therefore the Reserve Bank of Australia, don't deal in anecdotes. They deal in data". I guess the ABS and RBA believe the current crisis is one of lies, damned lies and statistics.
Bad news being kept out of government department emails, to avoid freedom of information searches, and public servants being demoted or sacked for giving frank advice to politicians, doesn't make for good governance.
A C Garnett (Letters, March 9) suggests "ACT voters show common sense by shunning ineffective independents". David Pocock is an extremely effective independent. I am very grateful to him for entering the Senate.
Given the ACT government is to subsidise junk food at football games in order to attract bigger crowds I trust they will subsidise the cost of intermission drinks at Llewellyn Hall and the Canberra Theatre Centre to support the arts?
Economics certainly isn't obsessed with fairness or justice. Rising consumer spending, predominantly by those with plenty of money, leads to rising inflation. The flow-on effect is a hike in interest rates bringing hardship to those who have least effect on increasing inflation.
