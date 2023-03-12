It may well have been the worst result for the Liberal Party since 1972, but there's no mystery to the epic defeat of the Canberra Liberals at last year's federal election.
It's quaint, therefore, to think an internal review into the results would offer any new revelations - just go out onto the street and ask any old passerby and you'll get your answer.
But, as last week's story about this review detailed, there's no doubt the election was, indeed, a chance for the Liberals to reset the party's goals and vision.
It goes without saying the Canberra Liberals' campaign, like the capital branch of the party itself, was too conservative. This has long been the branch's main problem, and a seemingly intractable one as long as people like Zed Seselja had anything to do with it.
Never mind the changing demographics of the city and our largely progressive outlook on major issues.
Seselja's campaign to retain his Senate seat failed the basic test of sticking up for Canberra where it most counted.
His consistent stand against territory rights - and specifically the bill allowing territories to design their own voluntary euthanasia laws - made it untenable for many Canberrans to vote for him.
Meanwhile, the capital had long been shortchanged by the federal government, and mostly while the Liberals were in power.
In fact, you'd be hard pressed to find anything positive the Liberal Party has done for Canberra on any level.
Canberrans may be an outward-looking city, with an electorate that does not necessarily differ wildly from the rest of the metropolitan population on many issues.
But come election time, attitudes towards the city we live in can and do have a corrosive effect.
We may be less sensitive to Canberra bashing than we've been in the past, but we'll never take kindly any moves to diminish our populace in the eyes of the nation.
The term "Canberra bubble" came into being under Scott Morrison.
The former prime minister not only, predictably, refused to live here, but also perpetuated the general perception throughout the rest of the country Canberra was a place of rarefied privilege divorced from the reality of everyday Australia.
And it was the successive Liberal governments who continued to apply the decades-old efficiency dividend, which has had an ever-tightening grip on our national cultural institutions, a large proportion of which are housed here in the capital.
It remains to be seen whether the Labor government will undo what federal Arts Minister Tony Burke has repeatedly described as "decades of neglect" for the sector, but the rhetoric has, so far, given cause for hope.
Meanwhile, on issues close to the heart of Canberrans of all ages, the Liberals floundered spectacularly.
Their confused position on climate change - in the year 2022, no less - cost votes in the ACT, where climate was ranked by polled voters as an important issue.
Nor did it do anything to boost the women in its ranks, and therefore lift its esteem in the eyes of Canberra's female voters.
These are issues that could very easily have been identified early on had the party engaged meaningfully with the electorate.
READ MORE:
But the report found preparatory work was not done over the previous term of government, which left the party in an unwinnable position,
So it's really not hard to see why the Canberra Liberals' federal election campaign was "doomed before it started".
Not hard at all.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.