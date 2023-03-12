The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Canberra Liberals' 2022 federal election debacle no surprise

By The Canberra Times
March 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former ACT senator Zed Seselja. Picture ACM

It may well have been the worst result for the Liberal Party since 1972, but there's no mystery to the epic defeat of the Canberra Liberals at last year's federal election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.