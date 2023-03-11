Who can believe 18 months have passed since Emmanuel Macron slung that verbal dagger at Scott Morrison?
Asked whether he thought the then Australian prime minister had lied to him over ripping up the $9 billion conventional submarine contract, the French President gave the catchphrase response: "I do not think. I know."
So much has passed since the trilateral AUKUS security and technology pact with the US and UK was born. A new government, repairs to international relations, war in Europe and the gutting financial pain of rising inflation. The challenges are mounting.
Australia is now on the precipice of joining a very exclusive, very expensive nuclear submarine club. A world group that will, with eventual delivery next decade or so, number just seven.
It will push Australia's defence spending well over 2 per cent of GDP. A mere drop in the ocean compared to the US and China.
US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will welcome Australia into the gang on Tuesday, standing next to Anthony Albanese in San Diego. Mr Biden is the only leader still there from the original troika who sprung the AUKUS partnership back in September 2021. In the UK's case, the leadership has changed twice.
Turns out, there are not one but two nuclear subs on the cards. Australia is expected to buy three, then maybe two, Virginia-class submarines from the US. This should cover the, not-too-soon, end-of-the-ageing, troubled Collins-class fleet and the wait to get a modified version of UK's next-generation Astute-class sub with added US technology.
Deterrent? Capability gap plugging? The retention of "absolute sovereignty" with foreign crew? Mr Albanese, fully embracing the AUKUS deal secured by his predecessor, regards it as about "investing in relationships". He's talking about top-shelf allies here, but he is also at pains to point out the relationship with Australia's largest trading partner is out of the deep freeze. What are we giving in this deal apart from many billions?
The AUKUS deal has come full circle and there has been the rare spectacle of Labor thanking Mr Morrison. Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles went out of his way to do so last week.
Indeed, with all the international rupture it has caused, this game-changing pact will be the 30th prime minister's legacy. He'd be keen for something to balance out robodebt, his secret ministries and the infamous trip to Hawaii.
As with all mammoth defence procurement projects, it will be a long wait and see to find out if it is a good one.
