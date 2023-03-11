A man came to the attention of police officers after allegedly using a piece of paper as a hand-drawn numberplate reading "PERM1T".
ACT police arrested the 38-year-old man in the Gungahlin town centre on Friday afternoon, after officers allegedly saw a maroon BMW having mechanical issues.
Police claim there was a paper, hand-drawn numberplate on the front of the vehicle and none on the back.
It is alleged the BMW had been unregistered since January 2022 and the driver's licence was disqualified.
The man is also accused of stealing a motor scooter from Turner in November.
Also on Friday, police officers claimed they saw a blue Holden Commodore with stolen number plates in Belconnen.
Police allege the car was unregistered and the 42-year-old driver did not hold a licence and had been disqualified from driving.
Officers claim that about 12.15am on Saturday, the rider of a black Honda motorcycle in McKellar failed to stop for police and accelerated away.
It is alleged officers saw the motorcycle again about 12.21am in Spofforth Street, Holt, where the rider again failed to stop when directed, and a short time later on Parkwood Road, where the rider lost control in a paddock.
Police said the motorcycle was unregistered, uninsured, and had number plates issued to another vehicle attached.
The rider, a 29-year-old man from Crestwood, NSW, had been disqualified from holding a licence until 2026.
Police will also allege the man was in possession of about one gram of methamphetamine.
Altogether, the men faced 22 charges in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday.
The 38-year-old has been charged with driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without consent, using a number plate not properly issued, unlawful possession of stolen property, unlicenced driving, use of a plate calculated to deceive, and two counts of disqualified driving.
The 42-year-old faces charges of disqualified driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, using a number plate not properly issued, and two counts of unlawful possession of stolen property.
The 29-year-old, who was arrested while on bail, faces charges of failing to stop for police, disqualified driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, possession of a drug of dependence, and using a number plate not properly issued.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
