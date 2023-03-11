The Canberra Times
Industrial climbers changeover giant torn Australian flag on Parliament House

By Karen Barlow
Updated March 11 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 3:00pm
A fresh flag is flown by industrial climbers atop Parliament House. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Industrial climbers have successfully completed an eight-hour high-flying, nailbiting Australian flag change atop Parliament House amid significant wind gusts.

