Hot air balloons are not the only high-flying, nail-biting act in Canberra at the moment.
With a special flag-changing hydraulic lift still broken atop Parliament House, some brave industrial climbers have been engaged by the Department of Parliamentary Services to change the torn and tatty giant Australian flag.
The poor state of the giant symbol was drawn to the nation's attention on Wednesday when shadow immigration minister Dan Tehan urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to get involved and fix it.
Recent wild weather in the national capital had torn the prominent 12.8m by 6.4m flag, but safety concerns and a mechanical fault delayed its replacement. The flag flies at a height of 81m and the prominent mast which straddles the building is one of the world's largest stainless steel structures.
With Mr Albanese overseas on a diplomatic mission, Speaker Milton Dick on Thursday indicated the flag's replacement would be expedited, while steps would be taken to ensure it does not happen again.
The presiding officers regard the normal operation to change the flag as a "dangerous and complex undertaking" due to its size and the high wind conditions.
However, the hydraulically-operated cage, called the Alimak, is still not operational. The Department of Parliamentary Services engaged industrial climbers to climb up to the top cluster of the mast to change the flag.
ACM, publisher of this newspaper, has been told they started the 'staging' work on Friday afternoon and have been working since 6am setting up and preparing ahead of the climb.
It is anticipated the work will be done by the end of Saturday unless the wind continues to pick up.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.