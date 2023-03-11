The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra's Cup hope enjoys life on the South Coast

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 11 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tarn's Prince owners Aaron Ainsworth, Simon Chester and Aaron Green might need Tuesday off if things go to plan in the Canberra Cup. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

It's not just Canberrans who head down the coast, but their horses as well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.