It's not just Canberrans who head down the coast, but their horses as well.
A group of school friends teamed up with some workmates to buy what turns out to be Canberra's horse in its own Cup.
And given they spent their summers down the coast, they wanted to have Tarn's Prince nearby so their kids could head along to Natalie Jarvis's stables at Moruya to visit the six-year-old gelding.
Originally they were looking for a horse to be part of The Big Dance (1600 metres) - Racing NSW's $2 million race at Randwick on Melbourne Cup Day.
But when it turned out he was better suited to longer races, they've aimed him at the listed Canberra Cup (2000m) at Thoroughbred Park on Monday.
While there's at least some Canberra connections in last year's winner Sacramento - and now $3.40 favourite - Tarn's Prince ($61) has a group of eight Canberra mates as owners.
They've come together through Belconnen High and Hawker College, as well as working with Geocon.
While co-owner Simon Chester, former ACT Brumbies general manager, said they weren't expecting to win the Cup - they'll need to have Tuesday off if they do.
He said Tarn's Prince had taken on Sacramento during his time down in Melbourne and they hadn't been too far off, while they've beaten some of the other runners in Monday's Cup.
Chester was hoping for a small field to help boost their chances, with it looking like about 10 would jump on Monday.
"We see ourselves as, depending on what the final field is, a good place chance," he said.
"We know we're up against it. The odds have got us at no chance, but, yeah, we'll see what happens.
"I dare say we might give ourselves the Tuesday off if we were to pull off some sort of miracle.
"It's not out of the question, that's for sure."
They came across Tarn's Prince when they were looking for a horse for the Big Dance, bringing him up from Melbourne where he used to be trained by Matt Cumani.
He managed five wins and one place from his 20 starts before heading north.
But they've discovered - through runs in the Forbes, Moruya and Bega Cups - he was better suited over more ground.
So here we are.
"We bought Tarn looking to qualify for The Big Dance thinking he'd won over 1800m ... but the rest of his wins have been a bit further," Chester said.
"All the wins have been city class so we thought by dropping him back to the country, 1600m was pretty achievable.
"But each jockey was just telling us a bit more distance ... so we're now just chasing these 2000m races, which are hard to find. That was the appeal of the Canberra Cup."
So why a Moruya trainer and not one based in Canberra - given that's where they all live?
It's not because they've got anything against the Thoroughbred Park mob. It's simply because they're down there a lot.
They're not exactly the first Canberrans to spend their summer holidays down the South Coast after all.
And with the Moruya Cup Day a staple of the New Year - it made sense.
"My wife and I, we've got a place down at Surf Beach not too far from Moruya so the motivation for Moruya was purely just in relation to the kids," Chester said.
"A few of the owners have got coast houses and ... they're such great trainers, Natalie Jarvis and husband Luke.
"They're very hospitable and allow us to go and do whatever we want with the horse when we're down there.
"And then we're always down there at New Year's and Moruya Cup being down around January 1-2."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
