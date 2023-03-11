In its seventh year, Capital Football's annual Charity Shield on Saturday was also an opportunity to rally around a beloved member of the Canberra football community, Cameron Shelton.
The exhibition match is a popular curtain-raiser for the upcoming NPL first-grade competitions, where two grand final rematches put on a show at Deakin Stadium.
Canberra Croatia's men's team defeated the reigning champion Monaro Panthers 4-1 while the Croatia women defeated Canberra Olympic 1-0 in the earlier match.
But beyond the action on the pitch, Shelton was the guest of honour on the day.
The former referee was the driving force behind Capital Football choosing Sock It To Sarcoma as this year's nominated charity.
"I was very humbled and very speechless," he told The Canberra Times.
"It's a very big game in Canberra football as it marks the start of the season and the clubs involved always take it seriously, as well as the referees.
"It's really special for me, given that I personally have Ewing's sarcoma, and I'm still fighting that.
"It has severely impacted my life for three years now, and sarcomas don't get as much publicity as other cancers do, despite being extremely aggressive, and very common."
Shelton was forced to hang up his boots and whistle in March 2021 when he received a devastating diagnosis - he had Ewing's sarcoma, a bone cancer in his spine.
At just 23, his world was turned upside down, and ever since then he's bravely made it his mission to raise awareness about the cancer he's been fighting.
Capital Football head of refereeing Kearney Robinson said Shelton has had a huge impact in the refereeing, futsal and football community in the ACT, and it made sense to show their support.
"Cam is really well-known in the game here for over a decade, so everyone really wanted to get around him," Robinson said.
"An event like this builds awareness, raises money for support and care, and research to find cures and treatments."
Shelton is hopeful the Charity Shield and his ongoing efforts to raise awareness leave a positive "legacy".
He also has goals to start a charity of his own soon, striving to continue the good work organisations like Sock It To Sarcoma do, particularly with those suffering Ewing's sarcoma.
"That's really important to me," he said.
"There are young people that are really fit out there, and then all of a sudden, they get attacked by this horrible cancer.
"I was fully financially independent, and then what do you do when your life gets thrown around by this huge cancer? So the support that is needed to be able to get through that is a huge.
"We're losing so many young people in the early stages of their life really hurts, so we need to research more and find a cure or a way to better manage it."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
