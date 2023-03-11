The Canberra Times
A-League Women: Former Canberra United chief Heather Reid baffled by 'harsh' APL points deduction as players keep top-four dream alive

Melanie Dinjaski
March 12 2023 - 5:00am
Canberra United striker Michelle Heyman. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Canberra United have been dealt a short straw with the "harsh" point-deduction penalty they copped last week according to one of the club's founders, but the team remain focused on keeping their winning streak going against Western Sydney Wanderers on Sunday afternoon.

