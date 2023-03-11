Barbara Joseph has watched as Super Helpful has dominated his country rivals throughout the last year.
The gelding claimed the Snake Gully Cup, finished second in Bathurst's Panorama and has enjoyed victories in Orange, Wagga and Canberra.
So the experienced trainer is fairly confident Super Helpful has what it takes to step up to the city grade.
On Sunday, Joseph will get an opportunity to put her faith to the test when the four-year-old lines up in the National Sprint.
Super Helpful is currently an $11 chance in a race featuring Keith Dryden's Handle The Truth and Dream Runner, Country Championships winner Another One and Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott's $3.20 favourite Vreneli.
"If he happens to win on Sunday, he'll definitely have to be doing his racing in the city," Joseph said. "He'll be too highly handicapped to race here in the bush.
"He's pulled up extremely well after a good win the other day. It's a lot harder race but I expect him to be an each way chance."
One of Canberra's greatest trainers, it's been a long time between drinks for Joseph in the National Sprint.
The veteran, who now works in partnership with Paul and Matt Jones, last took out the race in 2004 with Ain't See Nothin'.
The mare's win came just four months after she ran in the Melbourne Cup and while Joseph doesn't have similar heights in mind for Super Helpful, she's confident the four-year-old's best is still to come.
A victory on Sunday would mark a springboard to future success and the trainer said it's always special to win during the Canberra carnival.
"The Black Opal carnival is fabulous," she said. "A lot of family and friends come to Canberra and have a good time. It's two good days of racing and good jockeys. It's getting bigger and the race club is doing a very good job.
"It would mean a lot if Super Helpful won. I haven't won since Ain't See Nothin' came back after winning the Guineas the year before.
"It would be very special on Sunday, especially when we only paid $20,000 for the horse."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
