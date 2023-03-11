Healy, Glover score fighting centuries as Cricket ACT semi-finals evenly poised

An unbeaten Rhys Healy century has set the stage for a fascinating second day of Ginninderra's Cricket ACT semi-final against Queanbeyan.
The skipper rescued his side from 3-54 to score 134 not out and help the Tigers reach 6-276. He received support late in the day from Sam Gaskin (35) and Ethan Fitzpatrick (28no) to ensure Ginninderra will have a total to defend on Sunday.
Kai Brunker led the way for Queanbeyan and claimed two wickets on a tight day of cricket.
In this weekend's other semi-final, minor premiers Weston Creek Molonglo have the upper hand heading into Sunday's play.
Eastlake opener Andrew Glover produced an impressive 110, however, he struggled to find partners and the side was bowled out for 252. Creek youngster Blake Faunce finished with figures of 4-74 from a mammoth 31.1 overs and Samuel Myburgh claimed 3-25.
Weston Creek Molonglo openers Ansh Tiwary and Robert Trickett navigated a tricky eight overs before stumps to help their side reach 0-30.
GINNINDERRA 6-276 (Rhys Healy 134*, Sam Gaskin 35) v QUEANBEYAN.
EASTLAKE 252 (Andrew Glover 110, Oliver Blaney Brown 46) v WESTON CREEK MOLONGLO 0-30 (Ansh Tiwary 18, Robert Trickett 10).
