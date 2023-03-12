A furniture shop in Fyshwick has closed after reports of a gas smell in the building.
Fire and rescue officers attended the scene at Fantastic Furniture on Albany Street, Fyshwick to investigate the cause of the smell.
They found it was caused by a fault in the air conditioning system.
The hazmat incident was reported to the Emergency Services Agency just before midday on Sunday, March 12.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
