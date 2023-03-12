It's an imposing trifecta that's yielded plenty of fruit in the past - Nick Olive, Kathy O'Hara and a filly.
In the past it's led to runs in the Melbourne and Caulfield cups, and Queanbeyan trainer Olive was hoping the trio could be on a similar - but slightly different - trajectory.
The last time it was with Single Gaze, the trio going on a wild ride to finish second in the Caulfield Cup before getting a run in the race that stops a nation.
Now the three-year-old filly's called Kimberley Secrets and she's bound for the $500,000 NSW Country Championships final (1400 metres) at Randwick on April 1.
But first, it's the listed Canberra Guineas (1400m) at Thoroughbred Park on Monday - the final day of the two-day Canberra Carnival.
Kimberley Secrets held on for a strong half-length win in the Country Champs qualifier at Moruya last weekend and now she's backing up for the Guineas before heading to Sydney for the final.
"She's pulled up really well. We'll give her up til Monday, but at this moment I'm thinking, yeah, she's probably ready to go round," Olive said.
"The County Championships, it's what every trainer wants to get into in our area, but the Canberra Guineas is a black-type race - so it's listed - and she's a filly so it's worth a fair bit to her to win something like that or place [as a breeding prospect].
"She's a nice horse on the way up, mate. She's a very nice filly.
"She's got a great attitude, a big heart, she puts everything into her runs, she does things right on the track and she's obviously got a lot of ability."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
