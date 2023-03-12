The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Familiar trifecta has sights set on Canberra Guineas, Country Championships double

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 12 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queanbeyan trainer Nick Olive has the second favourite in the listed Canberra Guineas - Kimberley Secrets. Picture by Jamila Toderas

It's an imposing trifecta that's yielded plenty of fruit in the past - Nick Olive, Kathy O'Hara and a filly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.