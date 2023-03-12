The Canberra Times
Cricket ACT Douglas Cup: Queanbeyan sets up Weston Creek Molonglo decider

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated March 12 2023 - 7:57pm, first published 6:31pm
Queanbeyan's Nic Broes. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT Premier Cricket first grade two-day final has been set, Weston Creek Molonglo to face Queanbeyan next weekend at Phillip Oval.

