The ACT Premier Cricket first grade two-day final has been set, Weston Creek Molonglo to face Queanbeyan next weekend at Phillip Oval.
Ginninderra captain Rhys Healy led the way with the bat, scoring an incredible 134 not out as the Tigers declared 6-276 on day one - a hefty total for Queanbeyan to chase down.
But the Bluebags did just that thanks to a patient effort at the crease on a deteriorating pitch, clawing their way back to win by five wickets.
Nic Broes was the star of the show with an unbelievable knock of 140, and with helpful contributions from skipper Dean Solway (69no) and Raakin Rahman (32), Queanbeyan sealed its spot in the decider after a decade-long wait.
"Nic nearly batted all day. He was fantastic and has had a really great year," Solway said of Broes.
"I think this will be our first Douglas Cup final in about 10 or 11 years, so it's pretty huge. We've had success at the club since then, but haven't been great at the two-day. So it's pretty cool and the boys are pumped.
"I think we've got the team to win it.
"We've had good battles with Weston Creek before. I'm expecting a really close and tough game but if a few of us stand up, we'll definitely be a chance."
Meanwhile, John Rogers unbeaten 82 and Joshua Myburgh's 39no steered Weston Creek Molonglo to a seven-wicket victory, finishing the good work done by Ansh Tiwary (78) and Rob Trickett (37) earlier in the innings.
An impressive century from Andrew Glover (110) in Eastlake's innings on Saturday helped set a target of 253, but their bowlers couldn't finish the match out at Stirling Oval.
Samuel Myburgh (3-25) and Blake Faunce (4-74) were the best of the Weston Creek Molonglo bowlers.
The three-day grand final will begin on Friday at 11am with the action concluding on Sunday.
First grade two-day semi-final results: Queanbeyan 5-280 bt Ginninderra 6-(dec)-276; Weston Creek Molonglo 3-254 bt Eastlake 252.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.