The AUKUS submarine deal, about which we were given more clues on Thursday, is a thoroughly bad bargain for Australia. It significantly increases the prospects of a war with China - one where we might find ourselves singled out for special punishment for being so dumb, and being so offensive even as we were demonstrably the smallest kid in our team. With or without that special attention, any war it brings will be one we cannot win - with or without the submarines, and may, if it goes nuclear, fundamentally change Australia's future in the modern world. Whether it goes nuclear will, of course, be something entirely out of our control, but the factors which would restrain China - if the conflict went beyond one in the South China Sea - are nowhere near as powerful as those which inhibit Russia in its war with Ukraine.