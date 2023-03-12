The Canberra Times

Jack Waterford | We don't need nuclear subs or a war with China

By Jack Waterford
Updated March 12 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:21pm
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden. Picture Getty Images

The AUKUS submarine deal, about which we were given more clues on Thursday, is a thoroughly bad bargain for Australia. It significantly increases the prospects of a war with China - one where we might find ourselves singled out for special punishment for being so dumb, and being so offensive even as we were demonstrably the smallest kid in our team. With or without that special attention, any war it brings will be one we cannot win - with or without the submarines, and may, if it goes nuclear, fundamentally change Australia's future in the modern world. Whether it goes nuclear will, of course, be something entirely out of our control, but the factors which would restrain China - if the conflict went beyond one in the South China Sea - are nowhere near as powerful as those which inhibit Russia in its war with Ukraine.

