Discussions about joint Australia-US crewing of Virginia class submarines 'overhyped': US Congressman Joe Courtney

By Miriam Webber
Updated March 12 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:23pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the deal to purchase US submarines would not affect Australian sovereignty. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines expected to be sold to Australia by the United States won't be jointly crewed except for training purposes, a US Congressman said on Sunday.

