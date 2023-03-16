The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from March 18, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
March 16 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Mackay. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Events

March 18: The picture book Cloudspotting by Samantha Tidy and Susannah Crispe will be launched by at 11.30am at the Yarralumla Yacht Club. Supported by The Book Cow, the launch will take place on the MV Southern Cross (tethered to the jetty) with craft, storytime and morning tea. Tickets are limited. See: bookcow.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.