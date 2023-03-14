GWS Giants rookie Josh Fahey has been patiently waiting for his shot at a long-awaited AFL debut, and with a new head coach at the helm, 2023 may just be his year.
The former Queanbeyan Tiger was pick No. 42 in 2021, making him the first male player from the club to be drafted to the AFL in 30 years.
The teen has since embraced the grind playing for the Giants reserves, developing his craft as a speedy and efficient defender.
But he's now hungry to take the next step as GWS finalise preparations for their round one clash with the Adelaide Crows at Sydney Showground on Sunday.
"To debut this season is the goal," Fahey told The Canberra Times.
"I'm really excited for the year ahead, and we're in great shape."
The GWS Academy product has also pencilled in the Giants' three visits to Canberra's Manuka Oval this season as games he's most desperate to play.
Manuka Oval fixtures will include the Giants playing the Brisbane Lions in round six (April 22), the Western Bulldogs in round eight (May 6) and the Gold Coast Suns in round 19 with the date of that match to be confirmed later in the year.
"Hopefully I make the AFL team the few times that we're down in Canberra, that'd be the dream," Fahey said.
"I grew up there and my extended family are all still there."
Fahey battled a minor quad strain setback in pre-season, forcing him to miss the Giants' intra-club match in Canberra, but he played for the reserves against the Gold Coast Suns.
The 19-year-old insists he's fit and ready to go if needed in the AFL team, he just needs to get his chance.
New head coach Adam Kingsley has had rave reviews from Giants players since his arrival from Richmond where he was an assistant during their premiership success.
Fahey is no different to his teammates, describing Kingsley's impact at the club as "unbelievable".
He said fans can expect a more free-flowing, fast-paced and attacking brand of football under Kingsley's game plan.
"I'm really excited to where Adam and his staff are going to take us," Fahey said.
"I think the Giants are going to play some real attacking footy and we're in good stead heading into the 2023 season.
"Everyone has bought into what he's trying to do.
"You can see the success he's had as a coach and he brings that across to the club."
Pre-season has shown Kingsley currently favours Lachie Ash and Lachie Whitfield ahead of Fahey at halfback - a crucial position for the new coach to implement his goals for quick transitions from defence to attack.
But Kingsley said Fahey has been impressive at training and his debut is only a matter of time.
"I would expect that he'll certainly be pushing for it, absolutely," Kingsley said.
"Josh has been playing across halfback, and he's been doing quite a good job for us.
"He's competing against Lachie Ash and Lachie Whitfield, so two really strong players, but you just never know. Injury opens up doors, and form too.
"If his form is really strong in the VFL, then who knows? That's what we ask - just get to work, put your name up and ultimately force us to pick you."
GWS Giants v Adelaide Crows at Sydney Showground, Sunday 1.10pm
Melanie Dinjaski
